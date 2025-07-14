Prince George makes rare comment on his tennis skills at Wimbledon 2025

Prince George once again joined his parents, Prince William and Princess Kate, at the Royal Box for a thrilling Wimbledon game.
On Sunday, July 13, the family, with the exception of their youngest, Prince Louis, watched the men's singles finals, where Jannik Sinner dominated the court against Carlos Alcaraz.
As reported by The Telegraph, the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with George and Princess Charlotte, met with doubles champions Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool, where Cash asked Prince George about his tennis skills.
The 11-year-old reportedly shrugged and gave a humble response, noting, "I'm alright."
Prince George appears to take after his father when it comes to sports, and the duo are often seen together at soccer games to cheer on their club, Aston Villa.
He first attended Wimbledon in 2022 alongside his parents, who are regulars at the prestigious sporting event, as Kate has taken over the role of All England Lawn Tennis patron and often awards trophies to the Championship's winners.
Although the Royal Box is typically a restricted area to children due to limited seating (74 seats) and high demand, the children from Royal Families are given rare exceptions.
Notably, aside from Prince William's family, other Royals who attended the fourteenth day of Wimbledon included Lord Frederick Windsor with his wife, Sophie Winkleman, and King Felipe VI of Spain.