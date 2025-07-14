King Felipe thanks Carlos Alcaraz for 'vibrant finale' at Wimbledon

King Felipe VI of Spain made a solo journey to the UK to support Carlos Alcaraz in the 2025 Wimbledon men's singles final.

On Sunday, July 13, the monarch enjoyed the thrilling match between the Spanish tennis star and Jannik Sinner from the Royal Box, alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales and their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The high-stake match concluded with the world No. 1, Jannik, handing a defeat to the defending champion with scores of 4-6 6-4 6-4, ending Carlos' hope of securing three consecutive wins at the championship.

Following the Wimbledon final, the Spanish Royal Family shared the highlights of the evening on their official Instagram account.

With a carousel of clicks – the first being of the King and Carlos sharing a moment together as the Royal displays a kind smile – the social media post revealed Felipe's engagements from the event.


During his UK visit, the king met the winner of the Wimbledon 2025 wheelchair tennis doubles tournament, Marin de la Puente, alongside the Dutchman Ruben Spaargaren.

In the Instagram post, the Royal also expressed his gratitude to the two-time Wimbledon title holder, noting, "Thank you, @carlitosalcarazz! You've made us enjoy another vibrant finale giving your best."

Post-final, King Felipe also shared a conversation with Prince William's family, as seen in the social media post.

