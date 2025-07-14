Princess Charlene dazzles in glamorous appearance beside Prince Albert

Princess Charlene turned heads with a stunning appearance alongside Prince Albert as the royal couple stepped out for their latest engagement.
Taking to Instagram account on Sunday, the Prince and Princess of Monaco dropped the snippet of their exclusive appearance at the red carpet as the Monegasque royals attended the annual Red Cross Ball.
Charlene wowed in a striking blue Elie Saab gown.
She completed the sophisticated look with her trademark hairstyle and an eye-catching diamond necklace.
The mother-of-two stepped out with Albert, carrying a charming bouquet of flowers.
On the other hand, Albert looked incredibly dapper in his white suit.
The royal family shared a post along with a caption, “76e Gala de la Croix-Rouge monégasque.”
The palace noted further, “Relive in pictures the highlights of this 76th edition, which was held on Saturday, July 12, in the prestigious setting of the Salle des Etoiles at Sporting Monte-Carlo.”
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert were accompanied by other members of the extended family, including Marie and Louis Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb. Louis wore a suave tuxedo, while his wife looked amazing in a custom green Crisoni Monte-Carlo.
The annual charity event was organized to raise money and highlight the work done by the Monegasque Red Cross, both locally and internationally.