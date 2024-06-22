Ben Affleck earns ‘most miserable man’ title in Hollywood

Ben Affleck has been labeled the “most miserable man in Hollywood” because of his downcast and irritated look everywhere.
Whether walking the red carpet with wife Jennifer Lopez or attending any press shows for an upcoming movie, he appears visibly sad since the very beginning of his career.
According to Daily Mail, the actor boasts a net worth of $150 million, two Oscars, and a double-sized fame that gets him budget-loaded movies as well as huge brand campaigns.
He doesn’t just have a string of rocking car fleet, but has also had a sequence of some beautifully talented women in his life – from Gwyneth Paltrow to Jennifer Lopez.
But all of these riches seemingly hold no value for Ben Affleck because his grumpy disposition, which has inspired thousands of memes, remains unshaken even in the happiest of times.
Reportedly, nothing have brought the star any kind of joy, although he clarified in a fresh Hart To Hart interview that it seems like that because of his “shy nature in public.”
Journalist Hedi Parker has however argued that if Ben Affleck doesn’t like even an ounce of attention, “why does he continue being a part of showbiz?”
In fact, an insider recently revealed that Jennifer Lopez has lost her happy self because he’s “always grumpy and negative,” pulling her down.
And, so, observers say that this newly earned title suits him best.