Queen Camilla steals the show with comic expressions at Royal Ascot

Queen Camilla truly became a sight for sore eyes as she pulled a bunch of hilarious facial expression at Royal Ascot.
King Charles and her spouse had cried out of “comic frustration” upon missing out on emerging as victors of the King George V Stakes.
According to Hello Magazine, they were actually looking for a second Royal Ascot win, the hopes for which were “dashed” when their racehorse was beaten.
The couple had bet on a thoroughbred named Gilded Water, who unfortunately couldn’t ring in a win for them this season.
King Charles had been quite confident because he had won with his previous bet during the King George V Stakes at the famous Berkshire racecourse last year.
Of course, Queen Camilla was hoping was just as much of luck as she kept an unmoving eye on the tracks with binoculars, even while chatting with her spouse and racing adviser John Warren.
Your Majesty’s wife “bobbed up and down in anticipation,” showing comic geniuses of expressions on her face the entire time.
For her generosity, spectators wish that she wins the race next time.