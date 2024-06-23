Royal

Queen Camilla steals the show with comic expressions at Royal Ascot

King Charles got startled by Queen Camilla

  • June 23, 2024


Queen Camilla truly became a sight for sore eyes as she pulled a bunch of hilarious facial expression at Royal Ascot.

King Charles and her spouse had cried out of “comic frustration” upon missing out on emerging as victors of the King George V Stakes.

According to Hello Magazine, they were actually looking for a second Royal Ascot win, the hopes for which were “dashed” when their racehorse was beaten.

The couple had bet on a thoroughbred named Gilded Water, who unfortunately couldn’t ring in a win for them this season.

King Charles had been quite confident because he had won with his previous bet during the King George V Stakes at the famous Berkshire racecourse last year.

Of course, Queen Camilla was hoping was just as much of luck as she kept an unmoving eye on the tracks with binoculars, even while chatting with her spouse and racing adviser John Warren.

Your Majesty’s wife “bobbed up and down in anticipation,” showing comic geniuses of expressions on her face the entire time.

For her generosity, spectators wish that she wins the race next time. 

Royal News

Prince William to terminate royal traditions for modernizing monarchy
King Charles finishes off Royal Ascot with a hat tip
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle's choices for kids future
Prince William meets old pal Taylor Swift at London concert
Taylor Swift captures special moment with Prince William, George, and Charlotte
Prince Harry 'struggles' to maintain £12 million mansion with 15 staff
Prince William and kids groove to 'Shake It Off' at Taylor Swift's London gig
Prince William garners tribute at his royal wedding venue on big day
King Charles, Queen Camilla alter Australia tour plans amid health issues
King Charles's affection for Beatrice and Eugenie doesn't alter their royal status
Prince Harry 'wears a disguise on UK visits' for THIS reason
Prince Harry calls out Prince William's 'alarming baldness'