Here's why Prince Louis missed Wimbledon final with his family 

Heres why Prince Louis missed Wimbledon final with his family
Prince Louis kept the Royal fans waiting, as he was the only one from the family not present at the Royal Box for the 2025 Wimbledon men's singles final.

Despite being a stable summer event for the family, Louis has yet to make his debut in the prestigious sporting event, which was attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales, alongside Prince George and Princess Charlotte, on Sunday, July 13.

Ahead of the high-stakes match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, Kensington Palace announced that Prince William and Princess Kate will be present at Centre Court; however, George and Charlotte's appearance was a surprise for all.

The reason behind Prince Louis not attending the match is because the young royal, who is just seven-year-old, is still younger than his siblings when they attended Wimbledon for the first time.

Prince George marked his first appearance at the men's final in 2022 with Prince William and Princess Kate, shortly before his ninth birthday.

Along with that, Princess Charlotte was also eight during her Wimbledon debut in 2023.

Prince Louis seemingly spent the day either alone with the family's long-time nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, or with his grandparents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

Notably, despite not attending Wimbledon as of now, Prince Louis has marked several major royal events, including Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022 and his grandfather King Charles' coronation in May 2023.

