Kourtney Kardashian: ‘My body is the least interesting thing about me’

Kourtney Kardashian has shared an impactful message while requesting mothers not to feel insecure about their postpartum bodies.
On Saturday morning, she posted a new picture on her Instagram story that read, “I’ve finally read my goal weight of don’t f***g care. My body is the least interesting thing about me.”
With this, the social wrote “mood” underneath, slipping in a heart hands emoji.
Following the birth of her son, Rocky, she is opening up about feeling comfortable in her own skin like never before.
And this includes the dread of body shame as well.
During spring, Kourtney Kardashian had posed a touching note for other women who are trying to adjust with their post-pregnancy bodies.
She said, “Dear new mommies, your body is beautiful at all stages. During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking.”
“That period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting. I try to be kind to myself. The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn't realistic,” the model went on.
Kourtney Kardashian ended her shout out to moms by adding, “Life is beautiful, you are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too).”