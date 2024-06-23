Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'

Hania Aamir will share the small screen space with Fahad Mustafa in upcoming drama titled Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.
The Actor In Law star, who had taken a hiatus in working in TV dramas for a decade, has returned to the acting arena yet again with Pakistan’s dimple queen.
Turning t o Instagram on Saturday, the Parwaz Hai Junoon star dropped a trailer of her drama which left fans excited.
Fans cannot wait to see the two exude their sizzling chemistry on screen as they penned their enthusiasm in the comments section.
One ardent fan wrote, “The chemistry is chemistryfying.”
The second commented, “ Gonna be a blockbuster.”
The drama revolves around the concept of ‘Opposites Attract’ where Hania aka Sharjeena will portray the role of a bibliophile, topper and sorted girl with a practical approach while Fahad’s character is a little laid-back.
Fahad Mustafa has continued to make waves as a host for his famous show, Jeeto Pakistan. His last produced show on television was Maye Ri, which sparked various discussions for its unique storyline.
Meanwhile, Hania Aamir also has several other projects in the pipeline.