Entertainment

Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'

Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa's drama 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' trailer is out

  • by Web Desk
  • June 23, 2024
Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa collaborate on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa's drama 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' trailer is out 

Hania Aamir will share the small screen space with Fahad Mustafa in upcoming drama titled Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.

The Actor In Law star, who had taken a hiatus in working in TV dramas for a decade, has returned to the acting arena yet again with Pakistan’s dimple queen.

Turning t o Instagram on Saturday, the Parwaz Hai Junoon star dropped a trailer of her drama which left fans excited.


Fans cannot wait to see the two exude their sizzling chemistry on screen as they penned their enthusiasm in the comments section.

One ardent fan wrote, “The chemistry is chemistryfying.”

The second commented, “ Gonna be a blockbuster.”

The drama revolves around the concept of ‘Opposites Attract’ where Hania aka Sharjeena will portray the role of a bibliophile, topper and sorted girl with a practical approach while Fahad’s character is a little laid-back.

 Fahad Mustafa has continued to make waves as a host for his famous show, Jeeto Pakistan. His last produced show on television was Maye Ri, which sparked various discussions for its unique storyline. 

Meanwhile, Hania Aamir also has several other projects in the pipeline. 

Shahid Kapoor begins Sunday morning with wholesome new post

Shahid Kapoor begins Sunday morning with wholesome new post

King Charles confronts 'bitter disappointment' over travel plan cancellations

King Charles confronts 'bitter disappointment' over travel plan cancellations
Afghanistan stuns Australia in major upset at T20 World Cup Super-8

Afghanistan stuns Australia in major upset at T20 World Cup Super-8
Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'

Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'

Entertainment News

Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
Shahid Kapoor begins Sunday morning with wholesome new post
Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar makes his 40th birthday special
Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
Mehwish Hayat lights up feeds with her gorgeous Eid looks
Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
Jonathan Majors shares appreciation for darling Meagan Good at award show speech
Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
Kevin Costner sheds light on his turbulent divorce: 'Its really about the children'
Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
Kyle Richards' swoons over daughter Portia's makeup routine
Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
Justin Timberlake's 'golden boy image depleted' by arrest, album flop?
Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
Musaddiq Malik lists five reasons behind creativity issues in Pakistani dramas
Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
Hugh Jackman reveals shocking details about his on-set tantrums
Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
G-Eazy releases 7th studio album 'Freak Show' after three-year hiatus
Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan to bring magic in Netflix’s ‘Beef’ season 2?
Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
Ali Zafar drops new love single 'Yar Di Akh'