Sports

Afghanistan stuns Australia in major upset at T20 World Cup Super-8

  • by Web Desk
  • June 23, 2024
Afghanistan creates history with its first-ever win over Australia at the T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday, June 23.

Afghanistan, with its exceptional all-round display, beat Australia by 21 runs at Arnos Vale Stadium.

Australia won the toss and elected to field first, inviting Afghanistan to bat. Afghanistan made a strong start and made 64 runs till the drinks break without losing a wicket.

The top scorers for Afghanistan in the first inning were Rahmanullah Gurba, 60 of 49 balls, and Ibrahim Zadran, 51 of 48 balls.

Along with the Afghani opening partnership, the first inning was also named after Assie pacer Pat Cummins, who created history with his second consecutive T20 World Cup hat-trick.

Moreover, Afghanistan made 148 runs at the end of 20 overs after losing six wickets.

Chasing the target of 149, Australia lost three wickets in the early over; however, Glenn Maxwell, with his powerful inning of 59 runs, went from 41 balls to three-digits.

The outstanding display of action from Afghan blowers helped the team celebrate its maiden triumph over Australia. Kangaroos were bowled out for 127 runs in 19.2 overs.


Gulbadin Naib took 4-20 and became the first player to achieve this feat in both T20 and ODI World Cups, while Naveen-ul-Haq claimed 3-20.

After winning the match, Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi said, “Thanks to dear Allah. We’ve waited for a long time (to beat Australia). Big moment for our nation and our people.”

Sports News

Anrich Nortje becomes South Africa’s leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup
Afghanistan players take on chef roles amid halal meat shortage in West Indies
Roberto Baggio recounts 'harrowing assault' during home burglary
Lilly King gets heartwarming engagement surprise at Olympic trials
Rishabh Pant breaks AB de Villier’s all-time T20 World Cup record
Lionel Messi surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo with record-breaking achievement
PCB to restore previous selection committee model after T20 World Cup failure
Pat Cummins secures 'first hat-trick' of T20 World Cup 2024
Why Cristiano Ronaldo still doesn't have his own YouTube account?
Jos Buttler surpasses Mohammad Rizwan with record-breaking achievement
Former Indian pacer David Johnson passes away at 52
Travis Kelce breaks silence on KC Chiefs Super Bowl Ring typo