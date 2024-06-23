Afghanistan stuns Australia in major upset at T20 World Cup Super-8

Afghanistan creates history with its first-ever win over Australia at the T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday, June 23.
Afghanistan, with its exceptional all-round display, beat Australia by 21 runs at Arnos Vale Stadium.
Australia won the toss and elected to field first, inviting Afghanistan to bat. Afghanistan made a strong start and made 64 runs till the drinks break without losing a wicket.
The top scorers for Afghanistan in the first inning were Rahmanullah Gurba, 60 of 49 balls, and Ibrahim Zadran, 51 of 48 balls.
Along with the Afghani opening partnership, the first inning was also named after Assie pacer Pat Cummins, who created history with his second consecutive T20 World Cup hat-trick.
Moreover, Afghanistan made 148 runs at the end of 20 overs after losing six wickets.
Chasing the target of 149, Australia lost three wickets in the early over; however, Glenn Maxwell, with his powerful inning of 59 runs, went from 41 balls to three-digits.
The outstanding display of action from Afghan blowers helped the team celebrate its maiden triumph over Australia. Kangaroos were bowled out for 127 runs in 19.2 overs.
Gulbadin Naib took 4-20 and became the first player to achieve this feat in both T20 and ODI World Cups, while Naveen-ul-Haq claimed 3-20.
After winning the match, Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi said, “Thanks to dear Allah. We’ve waited for a long time (to beat Australia). Big moment for our nation and our people.”