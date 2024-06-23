Royal

Meghan Markle brand aims for success despite past setbacks

  • June 23, 2024
Meghan Markle is considered a relevant figure in the USA and Britain so she will not face any issues with the success of her brand despite a series of career setbacks and failed ventures.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed her latest business venture American Riviera Orchard earlier this year.

She launched just three products to be sold under its name, strawberry jam, raspberry jam and dog biscuits, so far it has received mixed reviews from the public

Meghan is now experiencing an "increase" in her popularity "globally" after her and Prince Harry's trip to Nigeria back in May, according to a PR specialist, who claimed the brand will do "very well" regardless of when it launches.

According to author and brand development company Abesi Manyando, Meghan’s popularity is "not limited to Britain" and she is a "very relevant figure" in the media, her timing will not be significant for the success of her brand.

She told to Express, "I think Meghan’s brand will do very well no matter when it’s launched. I do think there is a higher demand for its release since her popularity has increased globally and outside of Britain.”

"So launching this year would be great but there’s no rush because she’s a very relevant figure in media. I do not believe there is any significance with timing the launch of her brand based on when the royals are working or not since her popularity is not limited to Britain," Abesi added.

The expert also disregarded allegations made recently by a royal commentator based in the UK that the duchess is "struggling" to hire employees for her new business, saying, "I don't believe that she is having a difficult time staffing her brand because there is zero evidence of that and the criticism is second-hand hearsay."

