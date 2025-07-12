Kate Middleton receives standing ovation as she returns to Wimbledon 2025

  • By Ume Umema
  • |


Centre Court has erupted in applause as Princess Kate made a triumphant return to Wimbledon.

On Saturday, July 12, the Princess of Wales arrived at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club to grace the thirteenth day of Wimbledon 2025 for the women's singles final.

The mother-of-three, who has been the patron of the All England Club since 2016, took her seat in the Royal Box to thunderous applause and a standing ovation.

Princess Kate appaired solo at the prestigious sporting event as Prince William and their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, have not accompanied her this afternoon.

To watch the action between Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova, Princess Kated opted for a structured white top with short sleeves and belt.

She completed her ethereal look with a matching pleated midi skirt, a wristwatch and a matching straw handbag.

The wife of Prince William added a few more inches to her already tall frame with beige heels.

Kate Middleton completed her look with the purple and green bow tie pin that represents her patron role of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

The appearance marks her return to Wimbledon as she missed out the event last year due to her cancer treatment.

Princess Kate is set to present the trophy to the winner of the women's singles final at the event.

Related
Read more : Royal

Prince Harry pushes for justice as King Charles reconciles with Prince Andrew
Prince Harry pushes for justice as King Charles reconciles with Prince Andrew
The Duke of Sussex has been estranged from British Royal Family since he stepped down from his royal titles in 2020

King Charles rolls up his sleeves for hands-on moment during Kent engagement
King Charles rolls up his sleeves for hands-on moment during Kent engagement
His Majesty joined volunteers at the Kent beach earlier this week

King Charles grants privilege to Prince Andrew after FBI closes Epstein case

King Charles grants privilege to Prince Andrew after FBI closes Epstein case
The FBI officially closed its investigation into the Duke of York’s sexual abuse allegations earlier this week

Royal family faces security scare due to bodyguards' negligence

Royal family faces security scare due to bodyguards' negligence
The locations of the Royal Family were revealed due to one key detail overlooked by the security protocols

Duchess Sophie makes emotional plea after delivering speech on King's behalf

Duchess Sophie makes emotional plea after delivering speech on King's behalf
The Duchess of Edinburgh commemorated the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide by reading King Charles message

King Charles eases tradition ahead of Kate's Wimbledon return buzz
King Charles eases tradition ahead of Kate's Wimbledon return buzz
The British Monarch made major changes in dress code rule ahead of Princess Kate Wimbledon appearance buzz

Sophie Winkleman makes first appearance at Wimbledon with Lord Frederick

Sophie Winkleman makes first appearance at Wimbledon with Lord Frederick
Sophie Winkleman and her husband Lord Frederick Windsor witness a tense showdown on day 12 of Wimbledon

Princess Kate’s absence opens door for Princess Anne's son royal rise
Princess Kate’s absence opens door for Princess Anne's son royal rise
The Princess of Wales missed the major royal event amid her health battle