Kate Middleton receives standing ovation as she returns to Wimbledon 2025

Centre Court has erupted in applause as Princess Kate made a triumphant return to Wimbledon.
On Saturday, July 12, the Princess of Wales arrived at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club to grace the thirteenth day of Wimbledon 2025 for the women's singles final.
The mother-of-three, who has been the patron of the All England Club since 2016, took her seat in the Royal Box to thunderous applause and a standing ovation.
Princess Kate appaired solo at the prestigious sporting event as Prince William and their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, have not accompanied her this afternoon.
To watch the action between Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova, Princess Kated opted for a structured white top with short sleeves and belt.
She completed her ethereal look with a matching pleated midi skirt, a wristwatch and a matching straw handbag.
The wife of Prince William added a few more inches to her already tall frame with beige heels.
Kate Middleton completed her look with the purple and green bow tie pin that represents her patron role of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
The appearance marks her return to Wimbledon as she missed out the event last year due to her cancer treatment.
Princess Kate is set to present the trophy to the winner of the women's singles final at the event.