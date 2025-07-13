Kate Middleton awards Wimbledon winner, consoles runner-up in heartfelt moment

  • By Ume Umema
  • |

Kate Middleton has presented prizes at the Wimbledon Championships in a heartfelt moment.

On Saturday, July 12, the Princess of Wales caught the eyes of onlookers as she appeared at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London for the day thirteen of Wimbledon.

After watching the tense action between Iga Swiatek of Poland and Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. from Royal Box, the mother-of-three presented the trophies to the winner of women's singles final.

As the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 2016, Kate presented the Wimbledon trophy to Iga Swiatek after commanding a huge victory on the Centre Court.

The polish player defeated Amanda Anisimova 6-0 6-0, becoming first woman since 1911 to win a Wimbledon final without losing even one game.

Princess Kate also consoled a devastated Anisimova after presenting her with the runners-up prize.

"First I want to congratulate Amanda for an amazing two weeks. You should be proud of the work you are doing and I hope we will play more finals here," Swiatek said after the match

The appearance marks as Kate’s return to Wimbledon as she missed out the event last year due to her cancer treatment.

For the event, Princess Kate dressed into a structured white top with short sleeves and belt, which she paired with a matching pleated midi skirt.

Related
Read more : Royal

Zara Tindall beams in loved-up selfie with Mike during Australian getaway
Zara Tindall beams in loved-up selfie with Mike during Australian getaway
Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi reacts to Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall's selfie

Prince Harry pushes for justice as King Charles reconciles with Prince Andrew
Prince Harry pushes for justice as King Charles reconciles with Prince Andrew
The Duke of Sussex has been estranged from British Royal Family since he stepped down from his royal titles in 2020

King Charles rolls up his sleeves for hands-on moment during Kent engagement
King Charles rolls up his sleeves for hands-on moment during Kent engagement
His Majesty joined volunteers at the Kent beach earlier this week

King Charles grants privilege to Prince Andrew after FBI closes Epstein case

King Charles grants privilege to Prince Andrew after FBI closes Epstein case
The FBI officially closed its investigation into the Duke of York’s sexual abuse allegations earlier this week

Royal family faces security scare due to bodyguards' negligence

Royal family faces security scare due to bodyguards' negligence
The locations of the Royal Family were revealed due to one key detail overlooked by the security protocols

Duchess Sophie makes emotional plea after delivering speech on King's behalf

Duchess Sophie makes emotional plea after delivering speech on King's behalf
The Duchess of Edinburgh commemorated the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide by reading King Charles message

King Charles eases tradition ahead of Kate's Wimbledon return buzz
King Charles eases tradition ahead of Kate's Wimbledon return buzz
The British Monarch made major changes in dress code rule ahead of Princess Kate Wimbledon appearance buzz

Sophie Winkleman makes first appearance at Wimbledon with Lord Frederick

Sophie Winkleman makes first appearance at Wimbledon with Lord Frederick
Sophie Winkleman and her husband Lord Frederick Windsor witness a tense showdown on day 12 of Wimbledon