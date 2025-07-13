Kate Middleton awards Wimbledon winner, consoles runner-up in heartfelt moment

Kate Middleton has presented prizes at the Wimbledon Championships in a heartfelt moment.
On Saturday, July 12, the Princess of Wales caught the eyes of onlookers as she appeared at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London for the day thirteen of Wimbledon.
After watching the tense action between Iga Swiatek of Poland and Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. from Royal Box, the mother-of-three presented the trophies to the winner of women's singles final.
As the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 2016, Kate presented the Wimbledon trophy to Iga Swiatek after commanding a huge victory on the Centre Court.
The polish player defeated Amanda Anisimova 6-0 6-0, becoming first woman since 1911 to win a Wimbledon final without losing even one game.
Princess Kate also consoled a devastated Anisimova after presenting her with the runners-up prize.
"First I want to congratulate Amanda for an amazing two weeks. You should be proud of the work you are doing and I hope we will play more finals here," Swiatek said after the match
The appearance marks as Kate’s return to Wimbledon as she missed out the event last year due to her cancer treatment.
For the event, Princess Kate dressed into a structured white top with short sleeves and belt, which she paired with a matching pleated midi skirt.