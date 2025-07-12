Prince Harry begins counting days to potential reunion with father King Charles

  • By Ume Umema
  • |


Prince Harry has finally began counting days to his potential reunion with estranged father, King Charles and brother, Prince William.

This week, the Duke of Sussex reached a major milestone as the countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games officially began.

As the 2027 Invictus Games is set to take place in Birmingham from 10 to 17 July 2027, Prince Harry is also eyeing possible reconciliation with the Royal Family.

The duke, who now lived in Montecito with his immediate family, is expected to travel back to the UK for the event.

While it is not clear if he will bring wife Meghan Markle and their two kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to UK for the event, it is reported that the Harry has sent an emailed invitation to King Charles and other senior royals last month, which will be followed by a formal invitation at a later date.

"Harry has agreed that Invictus should extend an invitation to his family,” an insider told The Mail on Sunday in June.

They further added, "Invictus hopes the Royal Family will come along to support the wounded veterans taking part. Harry is hopeful his father will set aside their differences to attend the Invictus Games and support veterans."

The 2027 Invictus Games will be held at the National Exhibition Centre and are expected to welcome competitors from around the world.

