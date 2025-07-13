Duchess Sophie may remember her painful pregnancy journey during Bosnia trip

Duchess Sophie might remember her personal traumatic experience of pregnancy after meeting brave mothers in  Bosnia. 

Earlier this week, Prince Edward's wife represented King Charles III at an incredibly prestigious ceremony in Srebrenica, Bosnia, marking 30 years since more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were slaughtered in World War II. 

During her royal visit, Sophie delivered an emotional speech written by His Majesty to acknowledge the sacrifices of the brave mothers who have lost their sons for a noble cause.

"Failure to prevent the horror and to do all we can to ensure it never happens again, three decades on, it is ever more important to remember all those who suffered," the 60-year-old British Royal Family member added.

She continued, "And to redouble our efforts to ensure a peaceful, stable future for all the citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina."

Duchess Sophie meets brave mothers who lost their sons in Bosnia during World War II: 

After concluding her moving speech, Her Royal Highness spoke to a small group of the associations Mothers of the Enclaves of Srebrenica and Žepa, hearing first-hand from the families of victims about efforts to heal the wounds of war and ensuring justice is done.

According to media reports, several mothers have tragically died since the 1990s.

Duchess Of Edinburgh recalls her painful wounds while meeting mothers at esteemed Bosnian ceremony:

While meeting with the mothers, the Duchess seemingly recalled her personal traumatic experiences of pregnancy, which once led her to a three-hour operation in London.

Back in 2002, the Duchess of Edinburgh lost her child due to the early complications of her pregnancy, which caused her severe depression and anxiety.

At the time, she said, "I am very sad, but it was just not meant to be. But there will be other chances. The nurses have been unbelievably fantastic." 

However, Duchess Sophie has passed through a painful experience, but the wounds of her pregnancy were reportedly recalled during her latest visit to Bosnia.  

