Princess Kate breaks silence after making Wimbledon appearance

Kate Middleton has released the first statement after attending the Wimbledon for the women's singles final.
On Saturday, July 12, the Princess of Wales made a high-profile appearance at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club to watch Amanda Anisimova face Iga Świątek on Centre Court.
Shortly after her royal engagement, Princess Kate took to Instagram to congratulate Iga on winning the tennis match.
She captioned the video, “A wonderful day at The Championships @wimbledon! Congratulations @iga.swiatek on a brilliant victory!”
In one shot of the clip, Prince William’s wife can be seen greeting Chinese wheelchair tennis player Wang Ziying as she toured the grounds with AELTC chair Debbie Jevans.
Kate was joined by Lady Helen Taylor, daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Kent, at the Royal Box.
Kate Middleton wears elegant outfit for Wimbledon outing:
Princess Kate looked elegant in a timeless £440 self-portrait cream boucle bow detail midi dress, which featured a high-collared belted top and flowing skirt.
The 43-year-old royal completed the graceful outfit with a £950 Anya Hindmarch tote bag and her signature $6,200 Cartier Bleu watch.
To note, Kate Middleton has served as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 2016.