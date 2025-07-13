King Charles, Prince Harry make secret move to ease royal tensions

King Charles and Prince Harry have seemingly taken a step forward to resolve the royal feud after years of estrangement.

Shortly after sending an email invitation for the upcoming Invictus Games event to His Majesty, the Duke of Sussex sent his chief of staff and communications director, Meredith Maines, to London in an attempt to heal royal conflicts.

People reported that Meredith was photographed meeting with Charles’ communications secretary, Tobyn Andreae, on Wednesday, July 9, at the Royal Over-Seas League, a private members’ club just minutes from Clarence House.

Harry and the King’s representatives were accompanied by Liam Maguire, who oversees the Duke and his wife, Meghan Markle’s, UK press matters.

During the meeting, the teams discussed the possible ways for both sides to open a "Channel of communication for the first time in years."

An insider has also revealed to the tabloids that King and Harry’s teams have a list of topics to discuss during their recent meeting.

However, this meeting has marked the initial step towards reconciliation between the father-son duo.

Prince Harry to invite King Charles in 2027 Invictus Games? 

This update comes after a report suggested that the 40-year-old British Royal Family member has officially sent an email to Buckingham Palace for the upcoming 2027 Invictus Games. 

Invictus Games’ chief executive, Helen Helliwell, has recently told The Telegraph that the team has invited the 76-year-old monarch to the sports event as he has been supportive due to his professional connection with the King.

As of now, neither Prince Harry nor King Charles has publicly issued any statement over the reconciliation rumours.

Prince Harry stepped down from his royal titles in which year?

For those unaware, the Duke of Sussex has estranged from the British Royal Family after stepping down from his senior royal titles in 2020.  

