Prince Harry harsh nickname for Queen Camilla revealed

  • by Web Desk
  • June 23, 2024
Prince Harry has sparked controversy with his remarks about his stepmother as he reportedly referred to Queen Camilla with a biting two-word nickname.

As per OK Magazine, the Duke of Sussex used a cheeky nickname for his stepmother, referring to her as the "Other Woman" in his bombshell memoir Spare.

Additionally, he revealed that his brother Prince William had grown up feeling "confused" and "distraught" due to Camilla's relationship with his father, King Charles.

He also shared that he and William begged their father not to marry Camilla.

In a heartfelt confession, Harry expressed, "She left Willy and me out of the equation," He explained that although he and William were too young to comprehend their parent's deteriorating relationship fully, they could sense something was off.”

He continued, "We didn't understand what was going on with her and Pa, certainly, but we intuited enough, we sensed the presence of the Other Woman, because we suffered the downstream effects."

Harry mentioned, "Willy long harboured suspicions about the Other Woman, which confused him, tormented him, and when those suspicions were confirmed he felt tremendous guilt for having done nothing, said nothing, sooner."

To note, a year and a half after the tragic death of Princess Diana, King Charles, and Camilla made their first public appearance together in 1999. Harry and William were just 14 and 17 years old, respectively, at that time.

