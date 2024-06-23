Entertainment

Austin Butler dishes on his starstruck moment with Ryan Gosling

  June 23, 2024
 Austin Butler, who is a heartthrob in his own right, has made a rare confession about getting starstruck by Ryan Gosling.

In a recent interview on the TODAY show, Butler shared a recent almost encounter with Gosling that left him feeling shy and nervous.

“I was just telling this story yesterday about getting starstruck by Ryan Gosling recently,” he started.

The Elvis actor went on to share, “It’s when you don’t expect to see somebody… So I saw him outside of a hotel that I was staying in, and I had to go into another door.”

Despite being a celebrity himself, Butler confessed that he still feels like a fan when he had a chance to meet the Notebook actor.

“I couldn’t say hello. I grew up admiring him so much,” he admitted.

After the host reminded him that he is also a star, Butler stated, "I know. But that doesn't feel real."

Moreover, Austin Butler is busy promoting his film The Bikeriders, which co-stars Comer, Tom Hardy, Michael Shannon and Norman Reedus.

The film was released in cinemas on June 21, 2024.

Taylor Swift, Hayley Williams set London stage ablaze with surprise duet
Hailey Bieber slays with another bold look to her pregnancy diaries
Elon Musk ex Talulah Riley marries to ‘Love Actually’ star Thomas Brodie-Sangster
David Henrie, Salena Gomen to have ‘choke-up’ reunion in ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’
Sonakshi Sinha punches heart-stopping saree look for wedding with Zaheer Iqbal
Brittany Mahomes drops peek into her sun-soaked family time from Portugal gateway
Sean Penn sets record straight on Madonna relationship
Taylor Swift takes aim at Kim Kardashian with live performance of diss track
Feroze Khan makes glamorous appearance at premiere of film 'Abhi'
Ananya Panday shares peek into her fun weekend
Fawad Khan drops first look from his upcoming OTT 'Barzakh'
Shahid Kapoor begins Sunday morning with wholesome new post