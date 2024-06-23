Austin Butler dishes on his starstruck moment with Ryan Gosling

Austin Butler, who is a heartthrob in his own right, has made a rare confession about getting starstruck by Ryan Gosling.
In a recent interview on the TODAY show, Butler shared a recent almost encounter with Gosling that left him feeling shy and nervous.
“I was just telling this story yesterday about getting starstruck by Ryan Gosling recently,” he started.
The Elvis actor went on to share, “It’s when you don’t expect to see somebody… So I saw him outside of a hotel that I was staying in, and I had to go into another door.”
Despite being a celebrity himself, Butler confessed that he still feels like a fan when he had a chance to meet the Notebook actor.
“I couldn’t say hello. I grew up admiring him so much,” he admitted.
After the host reminded him that he is also a star, Butler stated, "I know. But that doesn't feel real."
Moreover, Austin Butler is busy promoting his film The Bikeriders, which co-stars Comer, Tom Hardy, Michael Shannon and Norman Reedus.
The film was released in cinemas on June 21, 2024.