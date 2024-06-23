Meghan Markle's father makes shocking claims against Prince Harry & his daughter

Thomas Markle has voiced his anguish over his strained relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle,
He lamented that their treatment of him and King Charles has been so harsh that he fears he will die without ever meeting his grandchildren.
Thomas confessed he "never expected to make it to 80" following his own father's death at aged 61.
In an interview with the Daily Mail, he stated that while he is proud of his accomplishments, they have been "overshadowed by what has happened in the last six years".
He said, "I've never been one for birthdays, but I know the one person I most want to hear from, Meghan, won't be in touch. I would love to meet my grandchildren, but I would be happy with a photograph at this stage."
Thomas added, "I wish we could have worked this situation out. I was always ready and willing to do that."
Meghan’s been alienated from her father over the years, and the last time they spoke was while he was in a hospital bed before her wedding.
After Thomas was caught faking paparazzi images prior to Meghan and Harry's wedding in 2018, the two stopped speaking.
During her shocking 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess of Sussex spoke candidly about their broken relationship.