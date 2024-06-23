Elon Musk ex-wife Talulah Riley’s marriage resurfaces his dirty behavior

Elon Musk’s ex-wife, Talulah Riley, has reportedly tied the knot with Love Actually star, Thomas Brodie-Sangster.
This update in her love life has resurfaced the 2010 thunderclap feature that she wrote for Marie Clarie, detailing her downcast marriage with the CEO of Tesla Motors.
The actress began, “In 2008, Elon Musk filed for divorce. Six weeks later, he texted me to say he was engaged to a British actress in her early 20s… At least she wasn’t blonde. I found that refreshing.”
“When I first met him, I wasn’t blonde, either,” she pointed, slipping in that he controls his partners, turning them into a “trophy wife.”
Talulah Riley had been relentlessly pursued by Elon Musk in the beginning, although she wasn’t the “only woman.”
“He’s not a man who takes no for an answer. As we danced at our wedding reception, he told me, 'I am the alpha in this relationship,' ” the star went on.
She added, “I shrugged it off, just as I would later shrug off signing the postnuptial agreement, but as time went on, I learned that he was serious.”
At the time of their wedding, Elon Musk had made Talulah Riley sign a financial agreement, which serves the more powerful party in the case of a divorce.
When they ultimately parted, this deal took away all of her rights as a married person, including claim on her properties.
“Elon Musk’s judgment overruled mine, and he was constantly remarking on the ways he found me lacking. 'I am your wife… not your employee,' I told him repeatedly," the writer recalled.
She went on, “He said just as often, 'If you were my employee… I would fire you.' ”
Talulah Riley’s final “wake up call” to their split was that she wasn’t “interested in Botox, makeup, or reducing the appearance of scars from C-sections.”
Once, when she had a lethal accident, her thought wasn’t, “Thank God, nobody’s hurt,” but it was, “My husband’s gonna kill me.”