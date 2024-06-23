Shania Twain recalls how past traumas influenced her music

Shania Twain has looked back on some traumatic life experiences that eventually inspired her career’s greatest hits.
She recalled leading a poor life in Canada with four siblings, the violence in her late parents’ marriage, and being s*xually abused by her own father Jerry Twain.
In a recent Sunday Times interview, the vocalist said, “One thing I avoided the most in my life was becoming my mother or being in her situation. I had to break that cycle.”
“When people hear Black Eyes, Blue Tears, they may not think I lived that. That song was me saying, ‘I have waited too long to feel good about being a woman,’ ” she added.
Going on, Shania Twain pointed of being a “late bloomer,” who felt insecure in her own skin and had quite a hard time accepting herself.
“My brain said, ‘I don’t really care what I am,’ but my body got in the way — the female got in the way. I’ve got curves so I had to set boundaries/guards very young,” she continued.
The singer recalled, “I missed out on the joy of being a female. Never went to the beach in a bathing suit. I knew that boys were going to take advantage of me.”
But, eventually, she did drift out of these difficulties, rising above her self-doubts to become a rock star of a musician.
“I became tired acting like I’m not a female with curves, so I wrote Man! I Feel Like a Woman!. You just have to stop picking away at the things you can’t change,” Shania Twain concluded.