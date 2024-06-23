Hollywood

Shania Twain recalls how past traumas influenced her music

Shania Twain turned her insecurities into blockbuster tracks

  • by Web Desk
  • June 23, 2024


Shania Twain has looked back on some traumatic life experiences that eventually inspired her career’s greatest hits.

She recalled leading a poor life in Canada with four siblings, the violence in her late parents’ marriage, and being s*xually abused by her own father Jerry Twain.

In a recent Sunday Times interview, the vocalist said, “One thing I avoided the most in my life was becoming my mother or being in her situation. I had to break that cycle.”

“When people hear Black Eyes, Blue Tears, they may not think I lived that. That song was me saying, ‘I have waited too long to feel good about being a woman,’ ” she added.

Going on, Shania Twain pointed of being a “late bloomer,” who felt insecure in her own skin and had quite a hard time accepting herself.

“My brain said, ‘I don’t really care what I am,’ but my body got in the way — the female got in the way. I’ve got curves so I had to set boundaries/guards very young,” she continued.

The singer recalled, “I missed out on the joy of being a female. Never went to the beach in a bathing suit. I knew that boys were going to take advantage of me.”

But, eventually, she did drift out of these difficulties, rising above her self-doubts to become a rock star of a musician.

“I became tired acting like I’m not a female with curves, so I wrote Man! I Feel Like a Woman!. You just have to stop picking away at the things you can’t change,” Shania Twain concluded.

Michael J. Fox honors wife Tracy Pollan's 64th birthday with emotional post

Michael J. Fox honors wife Tracy Pollan's 64th birthday with emotional post
Cristiano Ronaldo makes another record in UEFA Euro 2024 Championship

Cristiano Ronaldo makes another record in UEFA Euro 2024 Championship
Kate Middleton’s photo for Prince William’s birthday shows ‘strength’

Kate Middleton’s photo for Prince William’s birthday shows ‘strength’
Elon Musk ex-wife Talulah Riley’s marriage resurfaces his dirty behavior

Elon Musk ex-wife Talulah Riley’s marriage resurfaces his dirty behavior

Hollywood News

Elon Musk ex-wife Talulah Riley’s marriage resurfaces his dirty behavior
Elon Musk ex-wife Talulah Riley’s marriage resurfaces his dirty behavior
Elon Musk ex-wife Talulah Riley’s marriage resurfaces his dirty behavior
Kourtney Kardashian: ‘My body is the least interesting thing about me’
Elon Musk ex-wife Talulah Riley’s marriage resurfaces his dirty behavior
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce parade love show for Joe Alwyn in London
Elon Musk ex-wife Talulah Riley’s marriage resurfaces his dirty behavior
Ben Affleck earns ‘most miserable man’ title in Hollywood
Elon Musk ex-wife Talulah Riley’s marriage resurfaces his dirty behavior
Kanye West spends $50k on friends after fighting with wife Bianca Censori
Elon Musk ex-wife Talulah Riley’s marriage resurfaces his dirty behavior
Justin Timberlake sparks ‘drug usage’ concerns with eccentric behavior
Elon Musk ex-wife Talulah Riley’s marriage resurfaces his dirty behavior
Kelly Clarkson’s version of Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ wins hearts: WATCH
Elon Musk ex-wife Talulah Riley’s marriage resurfaces his dirty behavior
Justin Timberlake returns to stage after arrest with Chicago concert
Elon Musk ex-wife Talulah Riley’s marriage resurfaces his dirty behavior
Taylor Swift mimics beau Travis Kelce's ‘Arrow-shot’ at London concert
Elon Musk ex-wife Talulah Riley’s marriage resurfaces his dirty behavior
Prince William gifts himself Taylor Swift’s concert on 42nd birthday?
Elon Musk ex-wife Talulah Riley’s marriage resurfaces his dirty behavior
Priyanka Chopra shocks fans with ‘The Bluff’ stunts
Elon Musk ex-wife Talulah Riley’s marriage resurfaces his dirty behavior
Eva Longoria recalls 20 years of 'Desperate Housewives'