Sean Penn sets record straight on Madonna relationship

  • by Web Desk
  • June 23, 2024
Sean Penn opened up about his relationship with ex-wife Madonna, calling her "someone I love" while firmly denying long-standing allegations that he abused her with a baseball bat.

While conversing with The NewYork Times, Penn shared “I had a freaking SWAT team come into my house,” adding that the Popular singer had told police she was worried about guns in the house.

He added, “I said: ‘I’m not coming out. I’m going to finish my breakfast.’ The next thing I knew, windows were being broken all around the house and they came in.”

The Milk star continued, “They had me in handcuffs.”

Despite the bad blood between them, Penn said “She’s someone I love.”

He noted, “It turns out it’s a lot quicker to repair a friendship after divorce if there are not kids involved. It took [ex-wife Robin Wright] and I quite a while. There was a lot of drama. Much more important to repair it if there are kids involved, but no easy swing, right?”

To note, Penn and Madonna tied the knot from 1985 until 1989.

The Frozen singer initially filed for divorce from Penn in 1987, but she then withdrew the documents and filed again two years later.

The reports that emerged at the time Madonna filed the lawsuit said that Penn had not only physically abused her beating her with a baseball bat, but had also tied her to a chair for hours on end.

Taylor Swift takes aim at Kim Kardashian with live performance of diss track
Feroze Khan makes glamorous appearance at premiere of film 'Abhi'
Ananya Panday shares peek into her fun weekend
Fawad Khan drops first look from his upcoming OTT 'Barzakh'
Shahid Kapoor begins Sunday morning with wholesome new post
Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa teaming up on love story titled 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar makes his 40th birthday special
Mehwish Hayat lights up feeds with her gorgeous Eid looks
Jonathan Majors shares appreciation for darling Meagan Good at award show speech
Kevin Costner sheds light on his turbulent divorce: 'Its really about the children'
Kyle Richards' swoons over daughter Portia's makeup routine
Justin Timberlake's 'golden boy image depleted' by arrest, album flop?