Entertainment

Elon Musk ex Talulah Riley marries to ‘Love Actually’ star Thomas Brodie-Sangster

Talulah Riley, who was previously married and divorced Musk twice, has tied knot with Thomas Brodie-Sangster

  • by Web Desk
  • June 23, 2024
Elon Musk's ex-wife, Talulah Riley has exchanged vows with Thomas Brodie-Sangster in romantic ceremony.

The couple tied the knot at St George's Church in Anstey, Hertfordshire in an intimate gathering.

In photos obtained by The Sun, Riley looked stunning in a white gown and lace veil with a sleek hairdo.

While Brodie-Sangster, known for his roles in Love Actually, Game of Thrones, and The Queen's Gambit, wore a dashing royal blue tuxedo.

The pair, who met on the set of Disney+ Sex Pistols drama Pistol in March 2021, were spotted riding off as they lovingly waved goodbye to their guests in a carriage.

As per reports, the pair has also bought a Grade II-listed manor house.

This marks Riley's third marriage, having previously married and divorced Musk twice.

Riley announced the news of engagement on Twitter, penning alongside a selfie, “Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged!”

Thomas also shared the joutous news on instagram, noting, “Happy to announce that Talulah and I are engaged. Love is all around X”

Musk, who was married to Riley from 2010 to 2012 and again from 2013 to 2016, also congratulated the couple on their engagement.

To note, Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster have not officially announced the wedding news yet.

Entertainment News

