Christopher Briney calls BTS of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ peach scene ‘awful’

Christopher Briney has opened up about his real behind-the-scene feelings on The Summer I Turned Pretty's famous peach stand scene.
The Risqué scene showed his character, Conrad Fisher, on the side of a road as he and Belly, the role played by Lola Tung, stopped for peaches at a stand.
As she ate the fruit, Conrad lifted his shirt to gently wipe the juice from her lips.
The scene lefts fans awestruck, given that Belly is preparing to marry his brother, Jeremiah (played Gavin Casalegno).
However, during an interview with Deadline published on Thursday, August 7, the 27-year-old actor revealed that filming the scene was far from as steamy as it appeared on screen.
“What was going through my mind was all the gnats that were flying into my mouth because it was awful,” Christopher said of the scene in episode 5 of the show’s third and final season.
He went on to share, “They film it in higher frame, so they can slow it down, watching the playback and slow mo[tion].”
Christopher further recalled that the author and show creator Jenny Han told him that, “As I breathed in, a gnat went into my mouth, and then I breathed out, and it came out.”
“I don’t know what it was doing in there, but that’s my memory,” he added.
The Summer I Turned Pretty is currently streaming on Prime Video.