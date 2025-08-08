10 times celebrities turned airports into fashion runways in casual and chic style

While many celebrities opt for oversized hoodies and everyday comfy sneakers for their airport looks, other turn the runway into a red carpet with their stunning fashion sense.
From designer trench coats to sky-high heels and enormous sunglasses, celebrities are redefining what it means to travel in style.
So, if you’re heading off on a family getaway or a work trip, here are 10 celebrities airport looks you can take inspiration from.
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber once made a stunning arrival in an Alessandra Rich Fall 2017 dress in Cannes for the 2017 festival.
She elevated her look with DrMartens “Coralia” boots, stylish dark glasses and minimal jewelry.
Ariana Grande
In February 2025, Ariana Grande caught the eyes of onlookers at Tokyo's Haneda Airport with a statement outfit.
The Wicked actress rocked an oversized cape-style coat that almost completely enveloped her body, like a sleeping bag.
She paired her dramatic coat with vintage-style white tights and ivory heels from Valentino's new "Bowow" pumps, designed by Alessandro Michele.
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway touched down in France for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival to promote her film, Armageddon Time, in 2022.
The Devils Wear Prada actress wore a casual black suit which she complemented with a Bulgari bag and stylish sunglasses, looking as elegant as ever.
Kendall Jenner
In 2020, Kendall Jenner turned New York City’s JFK Airport into her personal catwalk as she returned from Europe.
The supermodel looked cute as she wore a furry green sweater which she paired with black pants and dark shades, perfectly showcasing how to pull casual look in style.
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid, who never seizes to display her incredible fashion sense, once donned a stylish Miu Miu denim jean jacket as she arrived at Malpensa Airport in Milan, Italy for Men's Fashion Week, in 2019.
The catwalk queen styled her jacket with a large grey scarf, a mint green shirt and matching three-quarter length tracksuit pants.
Hadid further elevated her travel look with a Illesteva Ravello sunglasses, a black leather bag and golden Headphones.
Lady Gaga
In 2019, Lady Gaga served fashion goals when she made her way through the Toronto Pearson International Airport after premiering her new film, A Star is Born.
The Abracadabra singer slipped into a figure-hugging grey dress with a stunning plaid trench, and a pair of black pumps.
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift has never disappointed fashion fans, whether it's on the red carpet or the streets and her airports looks are no exception.
In 2015, the Shake It Off superstar slipped into a little black dress which she paired with a Louis Vuitton purse for her flight from the LAX airport to kick off 1989 world tour in Japan.
Nicole Kidman
In 2023, Nicole Kidman made a low-key appearance at Sydney Airport to travel back to the US.
The Baby Girl actress opted for an all-black ensemble featuring an elegant blazer, stylish cap and sunglasses. She completed her look wearing a scarf around her neck.
Emma Stone
Emma Stone looked cute in a checked coat when she arrived at LAX airport in Los Angeles in 2018.
She paired the coat with a black baseball cap and white sneakers, keeping a low-key profile.
Blake Lively
In 2016, Blake Lively made a striking a appearance at Nice airport in a monochromatic look.
The Gossip Girls alum wore an elegant Burberry trench with black leather trim which she teamed up with matching pants, featuring a tuxedo stripe.