MGK reminisces ‘legendary night’ with Taylor Swift in Travis Kelce ‘suite’

Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, has gotten candid about a "legendary night” he spent with Taylor Swift in “Travis Kelce’s suite.”
MGK attended the 2025 Super Bowl along with the Grammy winner to watch the final between Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagle.
During his appearance on an episode of ABC News Live, released on Wednesday, August 6, the musician recalled his private chat with Taylor.
He told the host, "I was in Travis [Kelce's] suite, and at the beginning of it Taylor was like, 'Hell yeah we're gonna come watch you perform,' like it's gonna be crazy tonight. By the third quarter, dude, I was looking at that score, I went up to Taylor I was like, 'Y'all aren't coming tonight, huh?'"
The Bad Things crooner added, "She was like 'I don't think so man. I'll see if I can get him to get out but I don't think [so].'"
MGK also opened up about his close bond with the NFL tight end, 35.
"That's my dawg. He's from Cleveland. He's from right next to where I'm from,” the Roll the Windows Up hitmaker noted.
On the work front, Machine Gun Kelly will be releasing new album, Lost Americana, on August 8.