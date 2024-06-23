Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha punches heart-stopping saree look for wedding with Zaheer Iqbal

  by Web Desk
  June 23, 2024
Sonakshi Sinha has at last exchanged wedding vows with long-time partner Zaheer Iqbal.

And while their marriage followed the running trend of a white theme, she chose to strike a blow by tarting up in a saree, which happens to be a rare pick for brides these days.

But like Vidya Balan, this particular traditional dress has been associated with the actress for a decade now, so it only made the surprise taste sweeter.

Handpicking a few pictures for Instagram, Sonakshi Sinha threw in another personal touch to her carefully planned big day by attaching a small message.

She wrote, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it.”

“That love guided us through all challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with blessings… we are now man and wife,” the star added.


Apart from her, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kajol, Aishwarya Rai, Dia Mirza, Shilpa Shetty, and the drape-rocker Vidya Balan had chosen saree as their wedding trousseau previously.

Sonakshi Sinha’s get up was of course set apart by an ivory georgette fabric hand-embroidered with some chikankari work.

Taylor Swift, Hayley Williams set London stage ablaze with surprise duet
Hailey Bieber slays with another bold look to her pregnancy diaries
Austin Butler dishes on his starstruck moment with Ryan Gosling
Elon Musk ex Talulah Riley marries to ‘Love Actually’ star Thomas Brodie-Sangster
David Henrie, Salena Gomen to have ‘choke-up’ reunion in ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’
Brittany Mahomes drops peek into her sun-soaked family time from Portugal gateway
Sean Penn sets record straight on Madonna relationship
Taylor Swift takes aim at Kim Kardashian with live performance of diss track
Feroze Khan makes glamorous appearance at premiere of film 'Abhi'
Ananya Panday shares peek into her fun weekend
Fawad Khan drops first look from his upcoming OTT 'Barzakh'
Shahid Kapoor begins Sunday morning with wholesome new post