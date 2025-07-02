Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner recreate ‘Love Island’ iconic scene

  • by Hafsa Noor
  • |
Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner recreated a viral scene of Love Island USA with their pals.

On Tuesday, July 1, the Kylie Cosmetic founder posted a hilarious TikTok video, in which she can be seen recreating a scene of the hit Peacock dating show.

The clip started with the sister duo chatting over a glass of wine, when their friend Stassie Karanikolaou interrupts them, "Hey, Kylie. Do you mind if I pull you for a chat?"

When the The Kardashians stars left their friend Victoria Villarroel whispered, "That was. So crazy, right? So crazy. I mean, honestly."


Stassie asked Kylie in the next shot, "So I just wanted to talk to you because you and Kendall have been getting, like, a little bit closer, and I just, like, don't know what your vibe is."

The camera then panned at Kendall, "I mean, they're in a couple."

Kylie chimed in, "Stass and I, obviously, we're in a couple, but, like, we said we were going to explore other connections, and I feel like Kendall and I have something special."

Her reel blew up with 505.2k likes in no time, leaving fans swooning over her impressive acting talent.

To note, Love Island USA is currently in its seventh season.

