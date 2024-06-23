Entertainment

Hailey Bieber slays with another bold look to her pregnancy diaries

Hailey Bieber continues to drop maternity fashion goals amid pregnancy

  • by Web Desk
  • June 23, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Hailey Bieber slays with another bold look to her pregnancy diaries 

Hailey Bieber's pregnancy style game is stronger than ever in new appearance with husband Justin Bieber.

The couple was spotted in New York over the weekend, with Hailey proudly displaying her growing baby bump in a stunning see-through outfit.

Hailey wore a skintight, translucent black lace dress that highlighted her bump, paired with a long black leather overcoat and high heels.

The supermodel’s elegant hairdo and dark shades added a touch of class to her look, while her engagement ring sparkled on her left hand.

On the other hand, the Baby singer opted for a chic look featuring baggy white shorts, a matching t-shirt, and a tan sweater.

Hailey Bieber slays with another bold look to her pregnancy diaries

The couple was joined by Hailey's best friend, Justine Skye, who looked chic in a black vest-blouse and white jeans.

The parents-to-be, who are expecting their first baby after 6 years of marriage, announced their pregnancy by sharing pictures from vows renewal ceremony and maternity shoot on Instagram on May 9, 2024.

Moreover, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber got married in September 2018.

Huge asteroid all set to make close encounter with Earth: Details

Huge asteroid all set to make close encounter with Earth: Details
Apple in talks with Meta for AI integration, reports

Apple in talks with Meta for AI integration, reports
Nvidia and Ooredoo sign 'AI technology' deal for Middle Eastern data centers

Nvidia and Ooredoo sign 'AI technology' deal for Middle Eastern data centers
Shakib Al Hasan becomes the leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history

Shakib Al Hasan becomes the leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history

Entertainment News

Shakib Al Hasan becomes the leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history
Taylor Swift, Hayley Williams set London stage ablaze with surprise duet
Shakib Al Hasan becomes the leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history
Austin Butler dishes on his starstruck moment with Ryan Gosling
Shakib Al Hasan becomes the leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history
Elon Musk ex Talulah Riley marries to ‘Love Actually’ star Thomas Brodie-Sangster
Shakib Al Hasan becomes the leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history
David Henrie, Salena Gomen to have ‘choke-up’ reunion in ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’
Shakib Al Hasan becomes the leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history
Sonakshi Sinha punches heart-stopping saree look for wedding with Zaheer Iqbal
Shakib Al Hasan becomes the leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history
Brittany Mahomes drops peek into her sun-soaked family time from Portugal gateway
Shakib Al Hasan becomes the leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history
Sean Penn sets record straight on Madonna relationship
Shakib Al Hasan becomes the leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history
Taylor Swift takes aim at Kim Kardashian with live performance of diss track
Shakib Al Hasan becomes the leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history
Feroze Khan makes glamorous appearance at premiere of film 'Abhi'
Shakib Al Hasan becomes the leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history
Ananya Panday shares peek into her fun weekend
Shakib Al Hasan becomes the leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history
Fawad Khan drops first look from his upcoming OTT 'Barzakh'
Shakib Al Hasan becomes the leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history
Shahid Kapoor begins Sunday morning with wholesome new post