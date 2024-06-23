Hailey Bieber slays with another bold look to her pregnancy diaries 

Hailey Bieber's pregnancy style game is stronger than ever in new appearance with husband Justin Bieber.
The couple was spotted in New York over the weekend, with Hailey proudly displaying her growing baby bump in a stunning see-through outfit.
Hailey wore a skintight, translucent black lace dress that highlighted her bump, paired with a long black leather overcoat and high heels.
The supermodel’s elegant hairdo and dark shades added a touch of class to her look, while her engagement ring sparkled on her left hand.
On the other hand, the Baby singer opted for a chic look featuring baggy white shorts, a matching t-shirt, and a tan sweater.
The couple was joined by Hailey's best friend, Justine Skye, who looked chic in a black vest-blouse and white jeans.
The parents-to-be, who are expecting their first baby after 6 years of marriage, announced their pregnancy by sharing pictures from vows renewal ceremony and maternity shoot on Instagram on May 9, 2024.
Moreover, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber got married in September 2018.