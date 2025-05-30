Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet enjoy sporty date night in matching outfits 

Timothée Chalamet seemingly needs no friends as Kylie Jenner is his ultimate game partner now!
On Thursday, the love birds stepped out to watch Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
At the sporty date, the couple exuded charm and aura in coordinating orange-and-black ensembles with a subtle nod to the Knicks' team colors as the spotted walking hand-in-hand into the iconic New York City arena.
The Kylie Cosmetic founder wore a striking orange leather jacket with a white neckline and zippers.
She completed her chic look with a white crop top underneath and sleek black leather pants.
After sitting down in her courtside seat, Jenner removed the jacket to reveal the minimalist, sporty-chic look underneath.
Meanwhile, the Dune Part 2 actor donned a bomber-style orange and blue jacket which he paired with a black tank top, dark jeans and a silver chain.
The duo was sitting next to Miles Teller, Keleigh Teller and Ben Stiller during the game.
Prior to this, Chalamet and Jenner attended the Knicks-Celtics playoff game together, earlier this month.
About Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s romance
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet started dating in 2023, shortly after The Kardashians' star's split with the father of her two children, Travis Scott.