Entertainment

Russell Brand denies rape, sex assault charges during UK court hearing

Russell Brand granted bail ahead of trial starting next year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Russell Brand denies rape, sex assault charges during UK court hearing
Russell Brand denies rape, sex assault charges during UK court hearing

Russell Brand has pleaded not guilty to charges of rape and sexual assault during London court hearing.

The comedian, 49, arrived at the Southwark Crown Court in London, wearing a pair of dark sunglasses, a grey suit and an unbuttoned shirt.

Russell’s court hearing began with actor confirming his name, later on he entered a plea of "not guilty" to one charge of rape, one of oral rape and three counts of sexual assault.

After concluding the close of the 10-minute hearing, Katy Perry’s ex-husband was bailed ahead of a trial starting in summer next year. His upcoming trial is expected to last up to 5 weeks.

His appearance at Westminster Magistrates' Court comes after he attended a hearing earlier this month, during which he was granted bail by Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring.

Charges against Russell Brand:

Russell Brand was charged by London's Metropolitan Police almost two months ago after four women came forward to allege that he sexually assaulted them between 1999 and 2005.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furph said at that time, “The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers. The Met's investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police.”

For those unversed, Russell’s trial will start on June 3, 2026.

