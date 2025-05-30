Entertainment

Cruz Beckham takes brutal dig at brother Brooklyn as family rift escalates

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have been involved in a family rift with David and Victoria since last year

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's youngest one, Cruz Beckham, has shaded his elder brother, Brooklyn Beckham, amid an ongoing family feud.

The 20-year-old aspiring musician turned to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, May 29th, to give a befitting response to his sibling after he took the side of his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, in his recent post.

Cruz shared a random photo of his hair with a cryptic statement that read, "It takes 43 muscles in your face to frown and 17 to smile."

"Be kind and tell the truth," he concluded.

Why David Beckham, Victoria Beckham feuding with son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz? 

This post of Cruz comes after a report claimed that the ongoing Beckham family rift emerged when Victoria allegedly hijacked a dance at Brooklyn's 2022 Palm Beach wedding to his life partner.

Since then, Brooklyn and Nicola maintained a certain distance from the former Spice Girls singer due to her controlling behavior. 

An insider recently stated to PEOPLE, "Marc Anthony, who is a friend of the Beckhams, offered to perform as a gift at the wedding."

"Before the song began, Marc Anthony asked Brooklyn to come to the stage, and then announced, the most beautiful woman in the room tonight, come on up Victoria Beckham!" the tipster revealed.

The source further suggested that after this Nicola felt that her mother-in-law ruined her special day by taking over the limelight.

However, neither Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz nor David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have publically issued any statement despite the ongoing speculations about family fallout. 

