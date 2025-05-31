Ariana Grande signs on for 'Meet the Parents' upcoming series   

Ariana Grande has joined the cast of an iconic film, Meet the Parents, after earning global recognition for her Oscar-nominated film, Wicked.
The singer-turned-actress is ready to begin filming for the fourth installment of the superhit franchise alongside Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro, who will reunite for the hit comedy project.
However, the plot details and the title of the popular comedy-melodrama film have yet to be decided.
According to People, Stiller and De Niro confirmed their presence in the new series of Meet the Parents in December last year.
In addition to Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, and Ariana, several original cast members, Blythe Danner, and Teri Polo, will be played as the leading characters in the forthcoming venture.
The film will be written by critically known screenwriter and film director John Hamburg, who previously gained attention for the original 2000 movie Meet the Parents as well as its sequels Meet the Fockers and Little Fockers.
On the other hand, Robert De Niro is expected to work on the movie as a producer alongside his Tribeca Festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal through Tribeca Productions.
Meet the Parents' previous cast:
Meet the Parents originally starred Stiller as Greg Focker, who travels with his girlfriend Pam (Polo) to her sister's wedding.
Greg meets Pam's parents Jack portrayed by De Niro and Dina (Danner), and intends to get Jack's blessing to propose to Pam.
Though Greg and Jack naturally do not get along, Jack eventually realizes Greg and Pam love each other and accepts their relationship.
For those unaware, Meet the Parents 4 is set to be released in theatres in November this year.