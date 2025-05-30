Jonas Brothers unveil nostalgic cover for new album ‘Greetings From Your Hometown’

The Jonas Brothers are taking fans on a nostalgic journey back to where it all began.
Taking to their Instagram account on Thursday, the famous pop band, comprising brothers Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas, unveiled the cover art for their upcoming new album Greetings From Your Hometown, set to release in August.
In the album cover, the trio could be seen clinking wine glasses over dinner in a warmly lit restaurant with nostalgic photographs hang in frames behind them.
“We went back to our hometown in New Jersey to shoot the cover for this album. We walked the streets we grew up on, visited the exact places where we sat while dreaming up what this band could be and felt that deep pull of where it all began. There’s something about being home that reminds you who you are,” the pop band wrote in the caption.
The brothers further added, “This album is filled with pieces of that, lifelong influences from our childhood and the sounds that we grew up on. We’ll be playing these new songs, and the old favorites, live on tour starting August 10. We can’t wait to bring Greetings From Your Hometown to your hometown.”
Greetings From Your Hometown
The Jonas Brothers first announced their upcoming news album Greetings From Your Hometown at JONASCON in March.
The LP will release on August 8 and after two days the band will embark on their eighth world tour, JONAS20, with their first musical performance in New Jersey.