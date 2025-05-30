Entertainment

Jonas Brothers unveil nostalgic cover for new album ‘Greetings From Your Hometown’

The Jonas Brothers first announced their upcoming new album at JONASCON two months ago

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Jonas Brothers unveil nostalgic cover for new album ‘Greetings From Your Hometown’
Jonas Brothers unveil nostalgic cover for new album ‘Greetings From Your Hometown’

The Jonas Brothers are taking fans on a nostalgic journey back to where it all began.

Taking to their Instagram account on Thursday, the famous pop band, comprising brothers Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas, unveiled the cover art for their upcoming new album Greetings From Your Hometown, set to release in August.

In the album cover, the trio could be seen clinking wine glasses over dinner in a warmly lit restaurant with nostalgic photographs hang in frames behind them.

“We went back to our hometown in New Jersey to shoot the cover for this album. We walked the streets we grew up on, visited the exact places where we sat while dreaming up what this band could be and felt that deep pull of where it all began. There’s something about being home that reminds you who you are,” the pop band wrote in the caption.

The brothers further added, “This album is filled with pieces of that, lifelong influences from our childhood and the sounds that we grew up on. We’ll be playing these new songs, and the old favorites, live on tour starting August 10. We can’t wait to bring Greetings From Your Hometown to your hometown.”


Greetings From Your Hometown

The Jonas Brothers first announced their upcoming news album Greetings From Your Hometown at JONASCON in March.

The LP will release on August 8 and after two days the band will embark on their eighth world tour, JONAS20, with their first musical performance in New Jersey.  

Justin Bieber blasted for poor parenting after Hailey's Rhode deal celebration
Justin Bieber blasted for poor parenting after Hailey's Rhode deal celebration
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber exchanged the marital vows in 2018 after dating each other for a year
Victoria Beckham finally ‘agreed’ to Spice Girls reunion? Find out
Victoria Beckham finally ‘agreed’ to Spice Girls reunion? Find out
Spice Girls consists of Victoria Beckham, Mel C, Mel B, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell
Russell Brand denies rape, sex assault charges during UK court hearing
Russell Brand denies rape, sex assault charges during UK court hearing
Russell Brand granted bail ahead of trial starting next year
Shakira disappoints fans by cancelling Boston concert last minute
Shakira disappoints fans by cancelling Boston concert last minute
Shakira faces huge setback after highly-anticipated show got cancelled due to 'structural issues' at the venue
Ant Anstead, Renée Zellweger put on strong front amid split rumours
Ant Anstead, Renée Zellweger put on strong front amid split rumours
Television presenter Ant Anstead and actress Renée Zellweger have been romantically linked since June 2021
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' ex assistant sobs after confirming alleged rape
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' ex assistant sobs after confirming alleged rape
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs former assistant testifies against him in court hearing
BLACKPINK’s Lisa receives unique honour no other member holds
BLACKPINK’s Lisa receives unique honour no other member holds
All four of BLACKPINK members are currently pursuing solo careers all over the globe
Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid announce ‘beautiful addition' in their family
Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid announce ‘beautiful addition' in their family
Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid set the internet ablaze with shocking family secret
Victoria Beckham quashes Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz wedding dance rumours
Victoria Beckham quashes Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz wedding dance rumours
David Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz tied the knot in April 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida
Justin Bieber enjoys summer time with son after Hailey Bieber's big deal
Justin Bieber enjoys summer time with son after Hailey Bieber's big deal
Pop icon Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber welcome son Jack Blues Bieber in August 2024
Sydney Sweeney launches bizarre soap made from her own ‘bathwater’
Sydney Sweeney launches bizarre soap made from her own ‘bathwater’
The ‘Euphoria’ starlet took the internet by storm after unveiling a new soap made with her bath water in collaboration with Dr. Squatch
Ana de Armas breaks silence on puking incident with Chris Evans
Ana de Armas breaks silence on puking incident with Chris Evans
Ana de Armas finally opens up about puking on co-star Chris Evans