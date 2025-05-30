Justin Bieber blasted for poor parenting after Hailey's Rhode deal celebration  

Justin Bieber recently faced severe criticism for setting a bad example for his son, Jack Blues Bieber, after celebrating Hailey Bieber's billion-dollar Rhode deal.
The Peaches crooner spent some quality time with his nine-month-old baby boy and his close pals in the farmhouse.
He shared a few photos from his recent trip alongside his son and friends on his official Instagram handle.
In his viral snapshots, the Sorry hitmaker was seen lifting his infant baby boy on his shoulder while giving him a sunbath.
The other frame showed Justin adorably gazing upon Jack who was casually laying on a sofa with his dad.
Despite sparking controversies over his smoking behavior, the critically known musician was photographed with his group of friends at the same spot where his son was present.
However, Jack was not spotted during his dad's smoking session.
As the 31-year-old musician's post gained traction on social media, several fans flocked to his comment section with severe backlash over his irresponsible behavior towards his first child.
One fan commented, "Don't smoke in front of your kid."
"Dude there is no way you have that baby around that smoke… be better like we know you can be," another admirer gushed.
A third user penned, "I hope you're not smoking around Jack, Justin."
As of now, the STAY singer has not reacted to this ongoing criticism.
Hailey Bieber celebrates billion dollars Rhode deal:
This report came after the Grammy-winning artist celebrated Hailey's one billion dollar deal for her skincare brand, Rhode.
Taking to Instagram, the father-of-one shared a screenshot of his billionaire wife, who recently rubbed her shoulders with e.l.f. Beauty.
Hailey, who tied the knot with Justin in 2018, has revealed that she will now be serving as Chief Executive Officer for Rhode and strategic advisor for e.l.f. Beauty.
For those unaware, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August last year.