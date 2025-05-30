Entertainment

Victoria Beckham finally ‘agreed’ to Spice Girls reunion? Find out

Spice Girls consists of Victoria Beckham, Mel C, Mel B, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Victoria Beckham finally ‘agreed’ to Spice Girls reunion? Find out
Victoria Beckham finally ‘agreed’ to Spice Girls reunion? Find out

Victoria Beckham has surprised the Spice Girls fans by reportedly “agreeing” to pop band reunion.

As per the tabloids, the popular girl band might follow the footsteps of ABBA and stage a concert using digital avatars.

Instead of live performances, this innovative concept features virtual avatars of the band members Victoria , Mel C, Mel B, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell, bringing their mesmerising stage presence to life in a digital format.

A source told The Sun that the Spice Girls' former manager Simon Fuller has shared the unique concept to the band members, and most of them are considering it.

The insider shared, “Simon is desperate to have one last hurrah with the Spice Girls and this is his latest idea. Touring again looks unlikely – someone like Victoria for example is never going to be a ‘working member’ of the Spice Girls – so this seems like the best option.”

Victoria has seemingly "agreed" to the new virtual way of concert if the renaming members have no issue with it.

“Even Victoria said she would be behind it if all of them had agreed. She wouldn’t stop it,” the tipster further explained.

About Spice Girls:

The Spice Girls was officially formed in 1994. The renowned band consisting of Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Victoria Beckham was disbanded in February 2001.

Justin Bieber blasted for poor parenting after Hailey's Rhode deal celebration
Justin Bieber blasted for poor parenting after Hailey's Rhode deal celebration
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber exchanged the marital vows in 2018 after dating each other for a year
Russell Brand denies rape, sex assault charges during UK court hearing
Russell Brand denies rape, sex assault charges during UK court hearing
Russell Brand granted bail ahead of trial starting next year
Jonas Brothers unveil nostalgic cover for new album ‘Greetings From Your Hometown’
Jonas Brothers unveil nostalgic cover for new album ‘Greetings From Your Hometown’
The Jonas Brothers first announced their upcoming new album at JONASCON two months ago
Shakira disappoints fans by cancelling Boston concert last minute
Shakira disappoints fans by cancelling Boston concert last minute
Shakira faces huge setback after highly-anticipated show got cancelled due to 'structural issues' at the venue
Ant Anstead, Renée Zellweger put on strong front amid split rumours
Ant Anstead, Renée Zellweger put on strong front amid split rumours
Television presenter Ant Anstead and actress Renée Zellweger have been romantically linked since June 2021
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' ex assistant sobs after confirming alleged rape
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' ex assistant sobs after confirming alleged rape
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs former assistant testifies against him in court hearing
BLACKPINK’s Lisa receives unique honour no other member holds
BLACKPINK’s Lisa receives unique honour no other member holds
All four of BLACKPINK members are currently pursuing solo careers all over the globe
Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid announce ‘beautiful addition' in their family
Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid announce ‘beautiful addition' in their family
Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid set the internet ablaze with shocking family secret
Victoria Beckham quashes Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz wedding dance rumours
Victoria Beckham quashes Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz wedding dance rumours
David Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz tied the knot in April 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida
Justin Bieber enjoys summer time with son after Hailey Bieber's big deal
Justin Bieber enjoys summer time with son after Hailey Bieber's big deal
Pop icon Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber welcome son Jack Blues Bieber in August 2024
Sydney Sweeney launches bizarre soap made from her own ‘bathwater’
Sydney Sweeney launches bizarre soap made from her own ‘bathwater’
The ‘Euphoria’ starlet took the internet by storm after unveiling a new soap made with her bath water in collaboration with Dr. Squatch
Ana de Armas breaks silence on puking incident with Chris Evans
Ana de Armas breaks silence on puking incident with Chris Evans
Ana de Armas finally opens up about puking on co-star Chris Evans