Victoria Beckham finally ‘agreed’ to Spice Girls reunion? Find out

Victoria Beckham has surprised the Spice Girls fans by reportedly “agreeing” to pop band reunion.
As per the tabloids, the popular girl band might follow the footsteps of ABBA and stage a concert using digital avatars.
Instead of live performances, this innovative concept features virtual avatars of the band members Victoria , Mel C, Mel B, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell, bringing their mesmerising stage presence to life in a digital format.
A source told The Sun that the Spice Girls' former manager Simon Fuller has shared the unique concept to the band members, and most of them are considering it.
The insider shared, “Simon is desperate to have one last hurrah with the Spice Girls and this is his latest idea. Touring again looks unlikely – someone like Victoria for example is never going to be a ‘working member’ of the Spice Girls – so this seems like the best option.”
Victoria has seemingly "agreed" to the new virtual way of concert if the renaming members have no issue with it.
“Even Victoria said she would be behind it if all of them had agreed. She wouldn’t stop it,” the tipster further explained.
About Spice Girls:
The Spice Girls was officially formed in 1994. The renowned band consisting of Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Victoria Beckham was disbanded in February 2001.