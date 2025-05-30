Entertainment

Taylor Swift announces full ownership of her first six albums in emotional letter

Taylor Swift officially reclaimed ownership of her music catalog six years after Scooter Braun drama

  by Ume Umema
  • |
Taylor Swift announces full ownership of her first six albums in emotional letter
Taylor Swift announces full ownership of her first six albums in emotional letter

Taylor Swift now proudly owns all of her work!

After many years of struggle, the Lover singer has officially reclaimed ownership of her first six studio albums from their most recent owner, Shamrock Capital, for an undisclosed nine-figure sum.

The Grammy-winning star announced the joyous news to her fans in an emotional open letter shared on her website on Friday.

“Hi. I'm trying to gather my thoughts times I daydreamed about, wished for, and pined away for a chance into something coherent, but right. A flashback sequence, now my mind is just a slideshow to get to tell you this news,” she began.

Swift went on to share, “All the times I was this close, reaching out for it, only for it to fall through. I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away. But that's all in the past now. I've been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found out that this is really happening.”

“I really get to say these. words: All of the music I've ever made... now, And all my music videos. All the concert films. The album art and photography. The unreleased songs. belongs... to me. The memories. The magic. The madness. Every single era, My entire life's work," she happily added.

Taylor Swift announces full ownership of her first six albums in emotional letter


About Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun's feud

Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun's feud began six years ago when the music manager purchased Big Machine Records from Scott Borchetta, a sale that included the masters of singer's first six albums.

This led to a complicated war between the Gorgeous singer and her former record label.

In response, Swift re-recorded her early albums, releasing Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version), Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), and 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

