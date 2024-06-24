Man tears hole in throat while trying to suppress sneeze

A man in his 30s from Scotland ended up tearing a hole in his throat by suppressing a sneeze.
While driving, he pinched his nose and clamped his mouth shut to hold in a sneeze, causing immense pressure that ripped a 2mm hole in his trachea, as per Mirror reports.
He was rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with surgical emphysema, where air is trapped under the skin's deepest layers.
CT scans showed the tear occurred between the third and fourth cervical vertebrae, leading to air accumulation around his lungs.
Although he avoided surgery, his case has been documented in BMJ Case Reports due to its rarity.
The man suffered from allergic rhinitis, commonly known as hay fever, which is aggravated by high pollen levels.
According to the Met Office, pollen levels are "very high" across most parts of England and Wales, especially in the south.
Meanwhile, Dr. Rasads Nisirovs from the University of Dundee warned against stifling sneezes, stating, "Everyone should be advised not to stifle sneezes by pinching the nose while keeping the mouth closed as it can result in tracheal perforation."
Hay fever affects about 25% of UK adults and can cause symptoms like sneezing, itchy or blocked nose, watery eyes, cough, and itchy palate. Sneezing increases pressure within the airways.
In this rare incident, the man's neck swelled, and he found it difficult to move.
He was hospitalized for two days, with his oxygen levels closely monitored.
After being discharged with pain relief and hay fever treatment, his throat tear healed within five weeks.
Moreover, Dr. Nisirovs noted that conservative management of small tracheal tears is an option for stable patients not requiring mechanical ventilation, but they must be closely monitored for any deterioration.