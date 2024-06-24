Hollywood

‘Inside Out 2’ becomes highest-grosser of 2024

‘Inside Out 2’ breaks records for animated productions

  • by Web Desk
  • June 24, 2024


Inside Out 2 has blown the box office away in terms of ticket sales by raking in a solid $100 million in its second week run.

This happens to be the biggest second weekend collection for an animated movie to date, and the seventh-biggest accumulation by any film in particular!

So far, the movie’s sales have only dropped by 35% following an incredible debut with $154 million.

As per Daily Mail, it’s actually quite rare for a production to amass over $90 million in just the second weekend.

Barbie was one such flick that achieved this milestone quickly by pulling in $93 million during the summer of 2023, but “barbenheimer” had played somewhat role in that.

Inside Out 2, on the other hand, keeps scoring better points after even surpassing its first instalment’s cinema sellouts.

And that’s not all. The picture has now jumped over Dune: Part Two, becoming the highest-grossing movie of 2024.

Sharing this news, analyst Paul Dergarabedian said, “Excitement created by the opening of Inside Out 2 sparked a massive outpouring of interest and carried over into another phenomenal weekend.”

Meanwhile, Will Smith’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die is expected to maintain second position at the box office.

‘Inside Out 2’ becomes highest-grosser of 2024

‘Inside Out 2’ becomes highest-grosser of 2024
Man tears hole in throat while trying to suppress sneeze

Man tears hole in throat while trying to suppress sneeze
Gardening found to boost brain health in old age

Gardening found to boost brain health in old age
King Charles can ‘never break ties’ with Prince Harry for one reason

King Charles can ‘never break ties’ with Prince Harry for one reason

Hollywood News

King Charles can ‘never break ties’ with Prince Harry for one reason
Tom Cruise bromances Travis Kelce big time at Taylor Swift concert
King Charles can ‘never break ties’ with Prince Harry for one reason
Shania Twain recalls how past traumas influenced her music
King Charles can ‘never break ties’ with Prince Harry for one reason
Elon Musk ex-wife Talulah Riley’s marriage resurfaces his dirty behavior
King Charles can ‘never break ties’ with Prince Harry for one reason
Kourtney Kardashian: ‘My body is the least interesting thing about me’
King Charles can ‘never break ties’ with Prince Harry for one reason
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce parade love show for Joe Alwyn in London
King Charles can ‘never break ties’ with Prince Harry for one reason
Ben Affleck earns ‘most miserable man’ title in Hollywood
King Charles can ‘never break ties’ with Prince Harry for one reason
Kanye West spends $50k on friends after fighting with wife Bianca Censori
King Charles can ‘never break ties’ with Prince Harry for one reason
Justin Timberlake sparks ‘drug usage’ concerns with eccentric behavior
King Charles can ‘never break ties’ with Prince Harry for one reason
Kelly Clarkson’s version of Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ wins hearts: WATCH
King Charles can ‘never break ties’ with Prince Harry for one reason
Justin Timberlake returns to stage after arrest with Chicago concert
King Charles can ‘never break ties’ with Prince Harry for one reason
Taylor Swift mimics beau Travis Kelce's ‘Arrow-shot’ at London concert
King Charles can ‘never break ties’ with Prince Harry for one reason
Prince William gifts himself Taylor Swift’s concert on 42nd birthday?