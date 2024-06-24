Hollywood

'Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood' reveals new plot twist

The first episode of Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood was released on June 21, 2024

  June 24, 2024
The first episode of Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood has dwell deep into the feud between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun.

The Cruel Summer crooner's team said in an official statement that she “has completely moved on from this saga.”

In 2019, Scooter bought Taylor's former label Big Machine (and her first six albums).

While talking about Tyalor’s decision to re-record her first six albums, her team explained that she “has turned what started out as an extremely painful situation into one of the most fulfilling endeavors of her life.”

"None of these men will ever be able to take anything away from Taylor’s legacy as a songwriter, singer, director, philanthropist and advocate for artists’ rights,” the statement concluded.

The Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood, two-part docuseries, was released on Max on June 21. 

It came a day after Scooter announced his decision to retire from the music industry after 23 years.

