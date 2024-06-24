Hollywood

Taylor Swift responds back to haters who 'talk sh*t' about her

Taylor Swift slammed down haters during her Eras Tour show in London at Wembley stadium

  • June 24, 2024
Taylor Swift has finally slammed down haters who “talk shit” about her during her latest Eras Tour show in London at Wembley stadium.

The Cruel Summer crooner told the crowd of over 90,000 people, "I was thinking about getting to play Wembley Stadium. That's not remotely normal [and] it is so insane for you to [have] done that for me.”

She added, “and for my crew because we get to play Wembley Stadium eight times this summer. You clearly thought this was a good idea [and] you wanted this to happen. Blows me away. I'll spend forever trying to thank you for that.”

Taylor paused for a moment before she continued her speech.

The Bad Blood singer said that whenever someone throws shades at her, it makes her “tougher.”

"On the other hand, it really makes me think about how every time someone talks s**t, it just makes me work even harder and it makes me even tougher. So, it also makes me incredibly thankful for those people," she continued.

Furthermore, Taylor’s Eras Tour will conclude in December.

Hollywood News

‘Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood’ reveals new plot twist
‘Inside Out 2’ becomes highest-grosser of 2024
Tom Cruise bromances Travis Kelce big time at Taylor Swift concert
Shania Twain recalls how past traumas influenced her music
Elon Musk ex-wife Talulah Riley’s marriage resurfaces his dirty behavior
Kourtney Kardashian: ‘My body is the least interesting thing about me’
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce parade love show for Joe Alwyn in London
Ben Affleck earns ‘most miserable man’ title in Hollywood
Kanye West spends $50k on friends after fighting with wife Bianca Censori
Justin Timberlake sparks ‘drug usage’ concerns with eccentric behavior
Kelly Clarkson’s version of Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ wins hearts: WATCH
Justin Timberlake returns to stage after arrest with Chicago concert