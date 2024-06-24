Taylor Swift responds back to haters who ‘talk sh*t’ about her

Taylor Swift has finally slammed down haters who “talk shit” about her during her latest Eras Tour show in London at Wembley stadium.
The Cruel Summer crooner told the crowd of over 90,000 people, "I was thinking about getting to play Wembley Stadium. That's not remotely normal [and] it is so insane for you to [have] done that for me.”
She added, “and for my crew because we get to play Wembley Stadium eight times this summer. You clearly thought this was a good idea [and] you wanted this to happen. Blows me away. I'll spend forever trying to thank you for that.”
Taylor paused for a moment before she continued her speech.
The Bad Blood singer said that whenever someone throws shades at her, it makes her “tougher.”
"On the other hand, it really makes me think about how every time someone talks s**t, it just makes me work even harder and it makes me even tougher. So, it also makes me incredibly thankful for those people," she continued.
Furthermore, Taylor’s Eras Tour will conclude in December.