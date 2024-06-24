Robert Pattinson feels ‘very young’ to be a father of 3-month-old daughter

Robert Pattinson has gotten candid about his experience of fatherhood as he showers his 3-month-old daughter with love.
The Dark Knight star shares his first child with his fiancée, Suki Waterhouse; they welcomed their baby daughter privately in March 2024.
On Friday, Robert made a star-studded appearance at the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris, France.
In a clip circulating on X, the Batman star shared, “It makes you feel very old and very young at the same time.”
He also praised his daughter, “She's so cute.”
Robert continued, “I'm amazed by how quickly their personality comes out. Even at 3 months, I'm like, 'Oh. yeah, I can kind of see who she is already.' It's amazing. It's great.”
As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Robert and Suki got engaged in December, after being together since July 2018
The insider revealed, “They're incredibly happy and excited for their future together as a couple and family.”
The lovebirds made the birth of their daughter official in April.