Barnabas Varga stable after injury during Euro 2024 Hungary vs. Scotland

Barnabas Varga’s several face bones fractured after colliding with the opposing goalkeeper

  June 24, 2024


Hungary forward Barnabas Varga is now in stable condition in the hospital after getting seriously injured during a match against Scotland in UEFA Euro 2024.

According to AP News, the soccer player in his team’s final group match on Sunday, June 23, collided with the Scottish goalkeeper Angus Gunn midway through the second half and fractured several bones in his face along with a concussion.

The 29-year-old will undergo surgery for his injuries and will not participate in the rest of the remaining matches for his team in the European Championship.

After the match, the Hungarian soccer federation wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) that “everal bones in Barnabás Varga’s face were broken during the collision during the match, and he also suffered a concussion.”

It further added, “The Ferencváros striker is most likely to undergo surgery. He spends the night in the hospital in Stuttgart. The whole team is rooting for him!”

Hungary midfielder Roland Sallai also said, “It was terrible. Was a terrible moment to see Barnabás like that. Of course, we were fighting for him in the remaining 15-20 minutes, and we would have liked to win for him, and we were very happy we could achieve that. And yes, this we dedicate to him.”

Additionally, Hungary stole a 1-0 victory following a goal from substitute Kevin Csoboth in stoppage time.

