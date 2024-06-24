Entertainment

Margot Robbie's husband Tom Ackerley hails her as ‘honorary Brit’

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley exchanged wedding vows in December 2016

  • June 24, 2024
Tom Ackerley cannot stop gushing over his “honorary Brit” wife Margot Robbie.

Tom praised the Barbie producer during a joint conversation with The Sunday Times recently.

He feels that his wife “is an honorary Aussie, Margot feels like an honorary Brit."

The lovebirds “don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing.”

Margot got candid about her recently launched new gin brand Papa Salt, which she launched along with her partner and three other friends.

The renowned producer told The Times previously that a blockbuster movie is all about selling "an idea.”

"You have no idea how much it’s going to make, who’s going to see it, if they’ll see it or how it will be received," Margot talked about movies, "This feels a lot more straightforward, it’s easier to predict things. You can lay this out on a spreadsheet in a way that you can’t lay out a movie idea.”

Last year her summer blockbuster film, Barbie, made 1.446 billion USD at the global box office.

