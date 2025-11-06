Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun share sizzling moments during intimate outing

The ‘Euphoria’ actress was spotted sharing intimate moments with boyfriend Scooter Braun after being caught with ex Jonathan Davino

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun enjoyed a sizzling new date amid their budding romance.

After her appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America earlier this week to promote her new film Christy, the 28-year-old American actress stepped out for an intimate outing with her boyfriend.

In the latest update shared by Page Six on Wednesday, November 5, it was reported that the lovebirds were getting cozy to each other and shared a passionate kiss.

According to a source, the couple was spotted at the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park, enjoying a delightful date in one of the private “Cozy Igloos.”

They went on to share that the venue’s igloos are not scheduled to open to the public until Thursday, speculating, “The park must have made an exception for them.”

As per the website, igloo rentals cost between $254 and $508, based on the number of guests.

“The group was trying to stay anonymous. But it looked like they were having fun!” the insider noted, adding that they enjoyed eating “pretzels, chicken fingers and getting into holiday mode with hot chocolate.”

After their time in the igloo, Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun were photographed sharing a passionate kiss on a rock in Central Park.

Notably, Sweeney and Braun’s outing came after the actress was caught meeting her ex-fiancé, Jonathan Davino.

