Entertainment

Kim Kardashian's son Psalm makes mum proud with acting debut

Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West son Psalm, 6, is making his voice acting debut in 'Angry Birds 3'

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Kim Kardashians son Psalm makes mum proud with acting debut
Kim Kardashian's son Psalm makes mum proud with acting debut

Kim Kardashian is channelling her inner Kris Jenner as she becomes a proud momager!

On Thursday, November 6, the new episode of The Kardashians showed  the SKIMS founder taking her 6-year-old son, Psalm West, to the studio to make his voice acting debut in Angry Birds 3.

"I'm so excited because he's so excited," Kim shared, as they arrived at the studio and met director John Rice and others working on the movie. 

The 45-year-old noted that she makes sure to find time in her "crazy" schedule to accompany her kids to all the important matters, adding, "I don't want to stop my kids from doing what they want to do, so I tailor my life around my kids' schedules."

In the episode, Psalm revealed that his favourite character is Red and he was told that in the movie, he will be playing a character who is the son of Red and Silver, played by Jason Sudeikis and Rachel Bloom.

"He has the cutest voice you've ever heard; it's this raspy little voice, and when they called and asked if he was interested in this role of a new bird, he was so excited," Kim continued.

Taking his seat in the recording chair next to his mom, Psalm started reading his lines as the director praised the 6-year-old’s voice.

"Your voice is so cool. I love your voice," John said, as Kim replied, "It's a really cool voice."

Psalm's role in the upcoming movie, which is set to be released on January 29, 2027, was announced back in April.

Kim Kardashian shares Psalm and her three other children, North, 11, Saint, 9, and Chicago, 7, with her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun share sizzling moments during intimate outing

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun share sizzling moments during intimate outing
The ‘Euphoria’ actress was spotted sharing intimate moments with boyfriend Scooter Braun after being caught with ex Jonathan Davino

Brad Pitt unveils explosive email amid French winery fight with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt unveils explosive email amid French winery fight with Angelina Jolie
The 'F1' star’s lawyers submitted emails with the 'Maleficent' starlet's team about her 2021 sale of their shared French winery

Millie Bobby Brown recalls Sabrina Carpenter’s sassy way to cheer her up

Millie Bobby Brown recalls Sabrina Carpenter’s sassy way to cheer her up
The ‘Stranger Things’ actress reveals how she found comfort in Sabrina Carpenter during an emotional moment

Is Ben Affleck dating a pretty mystery woman? New sighting sparks curiosity

Is Ben Affleck dating a pretty mystery woman? New sighting sparks curiosity
The 'Gone Girl' star ignites gossip after being spotted with mystery woman

Cardi B receives shocking news about Stefon Diggs’ paternity amid pregnancy

Cardi B receives shocking news about Stefon Diggs’ paternity amid pregnancy
The ‘Am I the Drama’ rapper is hit with a shocking update about her boyfriend Stefon Diggs ahead of welcoming first baby with him

‘One Piece’ fans rejoice as ‘Cobra Kai’ star Xolo Maridueña joins season 3 cast

‘One Piece’ fans rejoice as ‘Cobra Kai’ star Xolo Maridueña joins season 3 cast
'One Piece' is scheduled to return on Netflix on March 10, 2026 with its third installment

Oscars 2025 nominations: Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke and others may receive nod

Oscars 2025 nominations: Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke and others may receive nod
Here are five renowned Hollywood actors who might receive 2026 Oscars Awards nomination

Jennifer Lawrence shares her unfiltered take on Robert Pattinson steamy scenes

Jennifer Lawrence shares her unfiltered take on Robert Pattinson steamy scenes
Jennifer Lawrence speaks out on filming intimate scenes with Robert Pattinson for new film ‘Die My Love’

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ sequel eyes 2029 launch on Netflix

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ sequel eyes 2029 launch on Netflix
Netflix's most-watched movie ever, 'KPop Demon Hunters' was released in June 2025

5 unforgettable ‘Stranger Things’ episodes to rewatch before final season

5 unforgettable ‘Stranger Things’ episodes to rewatch before final season
Millie Bobby Brown starrer ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 set to release in three parts, with first instalment dropping on November 26

Sydney Sweeney reacts to being caught with ex Davino amid Scooter Braun fling

Sydney Sweeney reacts to being caught with ex Davino amid Scooter Braun fling
The ‘Christy’ actress was recently caught getting inside ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino’s car amid Scooter Braun romance

Kim Kardashian gushes over Kris Jenner in heartfelt 70th birthday tribute

Kim Kardashian gushes over Kris Jenner in heartfelt 70th birthday tribute
'The Kardashians' star shared a heartfelt Instagram tribute to momager on her 70th birthday