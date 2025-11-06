Kim Kardashian's son Psalm makes mum proud with acting debut

Kim Kardashian is channelling her inner Kris Jenner as she becomes a proud momager!
On Thursday, November 6, the new episode of The Kardashians showed the SKIMS founder taking her 6-year-old son, Psalm West, to the studio to make his voice acting debut in Angry Birds 3.
"I'm so excited because he's so excited," Kim shared, as they arrived at the studio and met director John Rice and others working on the movie.
The 45-year-old noted that she makes sure to find time in her "crazy" schedule to accompany her kids to all the important matters, adding, "I don't want to stop my kids from doing what they want to do, so I tailor my life around my kids' schedules."
In the episode, Psalm revealed that his favourite character is Red and he was told that in the movie, he will be playing a character who is the son of Red and Silver, played by Jason Sudeikis and Rachel Bloom.
"He has the cutest voice you've ever heard; it's this raspy little voice, and when they called and asked if he was interested in this role of a new bird, he was so excited," Kim continued.
Taking his seat in the recording chair next to his mom, Psalm started reading his lines as the director praised the 6-year-old’s voice.
"Your voice is so cool. I love your voice," John said, as Kim replied, "It's a really cool voice."
Psalm's role in the upcoming movie, which is set to be released on January 29, 2027, was announced back in April.
Kim Kardashian shares Psalm and her three other children, North, 11, Saint, 9, and Chicago, 7, with her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West.