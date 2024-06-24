Entertainment

Aiman Khan looks drop dead gorgeous in pink designer piece: Photos

Aiman Khan proves she is a fashionista as she serves glamorous lewks in pink

  June 24, 2024
Aiman Khan proves she is a fashionista as she serves glamorous lewks in pink 

Aiman Khan looked sassy yet a little bit classy in a dark pink ethnic outfit!

Over the lazy Sunday, the Baandi starlet treated her 12.1 million followers on Instagram with pictures flaunting her attire.

The photos that did rounds featured Khan posing from inside her luxurious home as the photographer captured her beauty.

Khan’s dress turned out to be an epic fit which she accessorized with a pair of huge silvery earrings.

She had her bold maroon lips doing the talking with her brown hair styled to perfection. In contrast, Khan added a clutch bag to her look.


In the first photo, the mom of two gazed straight to the camera while the other was a candid click of Khan looking away from the camera.

The Ishq Tamasha star surely created frenzy with her look on social media, as her fans and followers rushed to rain praise over her.

“So pink and so stunning,” wrote one user.

The other added, “My favourite colour.”

For the unversed, Aiman Khan, who launched her own beauty brand titled Skin Recipe, married actor Muneeb Butt in an intimate wedding affair back in 2018. 

