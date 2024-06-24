Entertainment

Look inside Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal’s star-studded reception

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got united in wed-lock on June 23 in a court-marriage

  June 24, 2024
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding is on everyone’s radar nowadays.

The newly-wedded couple tied the knot in a civil marriage after keeping their relationship under the wraps for seven long years.

After getting married in a low-key ceremony, the Rowdy Rathore actress along with her husband hosted a grand ‘Bollywood’ styled reception that was graced with the presence of several A-listed celebrities.

From the DDLJ star Kajol to Sonakshi's co-stars from the recently released Heeramandi and a batch of long-time pals, the event was truly a glorious affair.

Before diving into the guest-book, have a look at the show-stealing couple of the night.

Sonakshi was adorned in an elegant red and golden saree with minimal makeup and a sleek hairbun while Zaheer was rocking white kurta and pants, styled with matching white jacket.

Kajol wore a luminous gold saree paired with chunky earrings and side-parted open hair.

Anil Kapoor was styled in a black shirt and pants, topped up with a jacket.

Sonakshi’s Heeramandi costar Aditi Rao Hyderi attended the reception with her fiancé Siddharth.

Veteran actress Rekha showed up at the event in a sophisticated golden and cream-colored saree.

Other celebs including Huma Qureshi, Honey Singh, Chunky Pandey, Twinkle Khanna, Tabu, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Vidya Blana and Daisy Shah also made into the bash.

