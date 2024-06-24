Eva Longoria spills the beans on Victoria Beckham's surprise birthday get-together

Eva Longoria detailed all the happenings from fashion designer Victoria Beckham’s milestone birthday celebrations held on April 2024.
While speaking to People Magazine on what Beckham’s party entailed, the Young and the Restless actress revealed, “I danced all night, and I was sore the next day.”
The crazy night became a hot topic in the internet discourse. Victoria’s birthday party saw a Spice Girls reunion and also other A-listers from the Hollywood industry graced the party.
The Posh Spice group was joined by mates like Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), and Geri Halliwell-Horner (Ginger Spice)
“They all got up and sang their songs,” the Desperate Housewives star said.
The two ladies met via the help of Longoria’s ex-husband Tony Parker, who is a good friend of the footballer David Beckham.
Since then, the two have been inseparable so much so that Longoria referred to the fashion mogul as “two peas in a pod.”
In a recent interview with The Times, Eva Longoria also gushed over Victoria Beckham, “She’s the funniest person. I think she’s an introvert, but she’s an extrovert with me. We are inseparable,” the big screen star spoke about their bond. She also called Victoria the most loyal friend and divulged that the two have sleepovers all the time, where they “just blab all night.”