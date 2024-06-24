Nicola Coughlan, Salma Hayek, live their ‘wildest dreams’ at ‘The Eras Tour’

Salma Hayek and Nicola Coughlan spent their weekend as ‘Swifties.’
Turning to her Instagram handle, Salma Hayek shared a carousel of snaps and clips as she treated herself with Taylor Swift’s 3rd Wembley concert in London.
Posing with the Bridgerton actress, she excitedly captioned her post tagging the Fortnight singer.
“Living our wildest dreams, gracias @taylorswift,” penned the actress, followed by two hashtags, #taylorswift #swifties.
In the first picture, the Hitman’s Bodyguard actress was styled in a simple red T-shirt paired with blue jeans, hugging Coughlan who was wearing a white sleeveless dress.
The next clip featured glimpses from Swift’s Delicate performance from the album Reputation.
Beside that, the other pictures and clips exhibited the Bliss actress posing with her pals and more glances from the show.
The overjoyed fans started flooding the comment section seconds after Hayek posted on Instagram.
“This is the wildest collection of people I've seen hanging out together,” wrote a fan.
Another typed, “OMG Salma and Nicola two queens!” along with a heart emoji.
The third admirer commented, “The cross over I didn't know I needed. My two girlfriends together in one picture hugging.”
To note, Taylor Swift’s will stretch her Eras Tour’s European leg on June 28 in Dublin, Ireland.