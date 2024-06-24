Hollywood

Nicola Coughlan, Salma Hayek, live their ‘wildest dreams’ at ‘The Eras Tour’

Salma Hayek and Nicola Coughlan posed for a selfie as they enjoyed Taylor Swift's ‘Eras Tour’ in London

  • by Web Desk
  • June 24, 2024
Nicola Coughlan, Salma Hayek, live their ‘wildest dreams’ at ‘The Eras Tour’
Salma Hayek and Nicola Coughlan posed for a selfie as they enjoyed Taylor Swift's ‘Eras Tour’ in London

Salma Hayek and Nicola Coughlan spent their weekend as ‘Swifties.’

Turning to her Instagram handle, Salma Hayek shared a carousel of snaps and clips as she treated herself with Taylor Swift’s 3rd Wembley concert in London.

Posing with the Bridgerton actress, she excitedly captioned her post tagging the Fortnight singer.

“Living our wildest dreams, gracias @taylorswift,” penned the actress, followed by two hashtags, #taylorswift #swifties.


In the first picture, the Hitman’s Bodyguard actress was styled in a simple red T-shirt paired with blue jeans, hugging Coughlan who was wearing a white sleeveless dress.

The next clip featured glimpses from Swift’s Delicate performance from the album Reputation.

Beside that, the other pictures and clips exhibited the Bliss actress posing with her pals and more glances from the show.

The overjoyed fans started flooding the comment section seconds after Hayek posted on Instagram.

“This is the wildest collection of people I've seen hanging out together,” wrote a fan.

Another typed, “OMG Salma and Nicola two queens!” along with a heart emoji.

The third admirer commented, “The cross over I didn't know I needed. My two girlfriends together in one picture hugging.”

To note, Taylor Swift’s will stretch her Eras Tour’s European leg on June 28 in Dublin, Ireland.

Nicola Coughlan, Salma Hayek, live their ‘wildest dreams’ at ‘The Eras Tour’

Nicola Coughlan, Salma Hayek, live their ‘wildest dreams’ at ‘The Eras Tour’
Taylor Swift swallows BUG during Eras Tour London show

Taylor Swift swallows BUG during Eras Tour London show
‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor Tamayo Perry dies in shark attack while surfing

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor Tamayo Perry dies in shark attack while surfing
Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2

Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2

Hollywood News

Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2
Taylor Swift brings out Travis Kelce in electrifying ‘Eras Tour’ performance
Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2
Taylor Swift responds back to haters who ‘talk sh*t’ about her
Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2
‘Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood’ reveals new plot twist
Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2
‘Inside Out 2’ becomes highest-grosser of 2024
Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2
Tom Cruise bromances Travis Kelce big time at Taylor Swift concert
Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2
Shania Twain recalls how past traumas influenced her music
Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2
Elon Musk ex-wife Talulah Riley’s marriage resurfaces his dirty behavior
Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2
Kourtney Kardashian: ‘My body is the least interesting thing about me’
Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce parade love show for Joe Alwyn in London
Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2
Ben Affleck earns ‘most miserable man’ title in Hollywood
Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2
Kanye West spends $50k on friends after fighting with wife Bianca Censori
Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2
Justin Timberlake sparks ‘drug usage’ concerns with eccentric behavior